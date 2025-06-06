(A Statement of the Union of Peoples’ Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM) on the Delay in the Trial of Impeached Vice President Sara Duterte)

The Constitution–the highest law of the land–is unequivocal. It imposes on the Senate a solemn, non-discretionary duty. In non-legalese but simple words, it says:

“In case the verified complaint or resolution of impeachment is filed by at least one-third of all the Members of the House, the same shall constitute the Articles of Impeachment, and trial by the Senate shall forthwith proceed.” (Art. XI, Sec. 3[4])

On 05 February 2025, the 19th Congress received the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte. From that moment, the Senate had no choice but to act. And yet, invoking the midterm elections as a convenient excuse, it failed to convene as an impeachment court. Even when session resumed on 02 June 2025, the Senate continued to defy its constitutional mandate.

Worse, a resolution is now being circulated to declare the impeachment case against Vice President Duterte as functionally or de facto dismissed–an act that not only spits on the Constitution but betrays the public trust.

Impeachment is not mere political theater. It is the constitutional mechanism to exact accountability and uphold the principle that public office is a public trust. It is also a venue where the impeached official is afforded due process–an opportunity to defend against serious charges, under the presumption of innocence, and before the entire nation.

While politics may influence the process, it must never obstruct it. The people’s right to know the truth must prevail over the self-preservation of the powerful.

The Constitution does not speak in legal gobbledygook. It commands the Senate to act forthwith. The delay is unjustifiable. The maneuverings are unconstitutional. The inaction is unacceptable.

We demand no less than fidelity to the Constitution. We call on the Senate: convene the impeachment court and proceed with the trial. Without delay. Without excuses. Let us move forward, forthwith.

(SGD)

Atty. Antonio C. Azarcon

UPLM Chair



(SGD)

Atty. Arvin Dexter M. Lopoz

UPLM Public Information Officer and Spokesperson

