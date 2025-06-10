The Philippine Ecumenical Peace Platform (PEPP) would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Ms. Coni Ledesma and bereaved family and friends on the passing of Luis “Ka Louie” Jalandoni, former chairperson of the Peace Panel of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) who died on June 7, 2025. May God provide them comfort and solace in their time of mourning.



Ka Louie was a former Roman Catholic priest who was born into a wealthy landowning family in Negros. He was exposed to the root causes of the armed conflict in the country – poverty, landlessness, inaccessibility to services and inequitable distribution of resources – when he was assigned in the Social Action Center of the Diocese of Bacolod. A person of conviction, he gave away his share of his family’s landholdings to the landless tillers. Later he left the priesthood in pursuit of a more just and democratic society for the Philippines, ultimately joining the revolutionary movement.



For the PEPP and concerned peace advocates, Ka Louie’s legacy will forever be that of a peacemaker. Ka Louie led the peace panel of the NDFP in negotiating with their counterparts in the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP). He always tried to find common ground instead of barriers, a testament to his desire to attain peace through principled dialogue that addresses the root causes of the armed conflict. He led the NDFP peace panel in talking with their government counterparts in crafting the Hague Joint Declaration of 1992, which laid the framework and substantive agenda of the formal peace talks. It was during his tenure as chief negotiator of the NDFP peace panel when the landmark Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL) was crafted and signed by both parties.

Ka Louie had a calm but resolute demeanor that patiently explained the twists and turns of the GRP-NDFP peace negotiations. He graced the PEPP on several ocassions to enlighten church people and PEPP constituents on the importance and prospects of the Peace Talks. He was always a staunch advocate for the continuation of peace negotiations even if there are deadlocks that seem insurmountable.



The Philippine Ecumenical Peace Platform, saddened by Ka Louie’s passing, is one with his aspiration for a just and enduring peace in the Philippines. Let us continue the common journey with the NDFP and GRP by supporting both parties’ declaration to hold peace negotiations as stated in their joint statement of November 23, 2023. To honor Ka Louie’s legacy as peacemaker, let us be witnesses to peace and affirm the biblical truth as written, “You know the message God sent to the people…announcing the good news of peace through Jesus Christ, who is Lord of all.” (Acts 10:36 NIV)



Signed and issued on this day, 9th June 2025.

(Sgd.) Archbishop Emeritus Antonio J. Ledesma, SJ, D.D.

Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro City

Co-Chairperson, PEPP

(Sgd.) The Rt. Rev’d. Rex B. Reyes, Jr.

Episcopal Church in the Philippines

Co-Chairperson, PEPP

Ecumenical Bishops’ Forum (EBF)

(Sgd.) Bishop Emeritus Deogracias S. Iñiguez, Jr., D.D.

Diocese of Kalookan

Head, PEPP Secretariat

Ecumenical Bishops’ Forum (EBF)(Sgd.) Sr. Mary John D. Mananzan, OSB

Office of Women and Gender Concerns-Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines (OWGC-CMSP)

(Sgd.) Rev. Dr. Aldrin M. Peñamora

Executive Director, Peace and Reconciliation Commission-Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches (PARC-PCEC)

(Sgd.) Ms. Minnie Anne M. Calub

General Secretary, National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP)

_______________________

The Philippine Ecumenical Peace Platform (PEPP) is a platform for five church institutions/groups, namely the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), the National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP), the Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines (CMSP), the Philippine Council of Evangelical Churches (PCEC), and the Ecumenical Bishops’ Forum (EBF). It works toward a just and enduring peace by supporting the peace process between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).