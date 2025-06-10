10 June 2025, Davao City

Konsyensya Dabaw (KD) joins the ranks of institutions and advocates from the legal profession, business, religious, academe, and youth, among others, in urging the Philippine Senate to commence without any further delay the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, who also served as mayor of Davao City for three terms (2010-2013, 2016-2022) and Vice Mayor from 2007 to 2010.

In doing so, the Senate will have performed its mandate consistent with the accountability measures provided by the 1987 Philippine Constitution. Both VP Sara and the prosecution team will be afforded the opportunity to present their respective evidences which will enable the Senate, sitting as Impeachment Court, to make informed decisions. These will strengthen the practice of due process, the rule of law, and the justice system in our country, as well as increase confidence in the Senate. All these are vital to the wellbeing and protection of citizens, good governance, and economic development.

The observance of due process and the rule of law in this case will improve our ability to pursue other corruption and accountability issues that plague our society, such as those surrounding the Confidential Funds of other offices and the 2025 National Budget.

We remind our fellow Dabawenyos that the “Dabawenyo DCplinado” program is not just about using pedestrian crosswalks and overpasses but also extends to respecting the impeachment trial. Even VP Sara, who claims her impeachment is baseless, will agree that justice mechanisms are precisely avenues to speak and stand for the truth, in keeping with the call “Ang disiplinadong katawhan adunay kaisog mobarog sa kamatuoran” (A disciplined people has the courage to stand for truth).

In the same spirit, we challenge all senators, particularly our fellow Dabawenyos Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, to set examples, particularly for our youth and children, by overcoming personal loyalties, person-centered biases, and political self-interests in the performance of their mandates as Senators-Judges. In the context of the Senate impeachment trial, being “disciplined” would mean behaving as statespersons who have integrity and are impartial and discerning.

Our claim to being disciplined necessarily requires that we support the rule of law and ensure that our public officials, regardless of who they are, are held accountable. #

Reference:

MAGS MAGLANA

Convenor, Konsyensya Dabaw

Konsyensya Dabaw (KD), which was organized in 2016, is a movement of citizens in Davao City whose aspirations for the city and its peoples are anchored on the promotion of a) democracy, good governance, and empowered citizens, b) sustainable development and common good, c) and human rights and justice.