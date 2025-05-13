STATEMENT | Maria Victoria “Mags” Maglana

Thank you for the opportunity to have afforded the people of (Davao City) District 1 more choices.

Our dreams for the sustainable development of Davao, a good quality of life, a government with integrity, consistent defense of the environment, and a peaceful society persist and can still be pursued in many ways.

Victory can have different forms and facets.

Along with our felicitations to those who were given mandates is the reminder that our citizens are prepared to exact accountability for their performance and promises.

We thank those who trusted and supported our advocacy.

Let us carry on!