Press Statement | Save Our Schools Network | March 11, 2025

The people’s struggle has forced Duterte’s arrest—but justice remains unfinished. Until he is convicted and jailed at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for his crimes against humanity, impunity prevails. His arrest is only the first step—he must be sent to The Hague now.

Duterte’s war on the poor did not end with the drug war—it escalated into a full-scale campaign of state terror. After unleashing mass killings in the cities, he turned Mindanao into the deadliest region in the Philippines, crushing entire communities under military rule. His reign of violence culminated in the destruction of Marawi in 2017, where relentless bombings killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Duterte Must Be Immediately Transferred to The Hague

Duterte must be immediately transferred to The Hague—no delays, no negotiations. The Philippines has a legal and moral obligation to ensure that a mass murderer does not evade true accountability.

For too long, justice has been denied in the Philippines, where impunity thrives, and criminals in power protect their own. Marcos Jr. cannot hide behind empty rhetoric—he must act now. His government must immediately facilitate Duterte’s transfer to the ICC. Any delay, obstruction, or refusal will expose Marcos Jr. as an enabler of Duterte’s crimes.

Duterte’s Crimes Demand Full Accountability

Duterte was arrested for crimes against humanity, charged by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the mass murder of thousands of Filipinos under his brutal “war on drugs.” His government orchestrated widespread extrajudicial killings, systematically targeting the poor while shielding those truly responsible for the drug trade.The victims were not criminals—they were workers, parents, and children, executed in their homes and on the streets, denied justice by a regime that glorified murder.

But Duterte’s brutality extended beyond the drug war. His dictatorship unleashed violence across the country:

•Over 30,000 extrajudicial killings under his so-called “war on drugs.”

•200,000 Lumad forcibly displaced since 2010, their lands stolen and militarized.

•Over 240 Indigenous leaders assassinated between 2015 and 2020 for defending their communities.

•200 Lumad schools shut down, depriving more than 10,000 children of their right to education.

•From 2017 to 2022, 4.4 million people were displaced, with Indigenous communities suffering the greatest losses.

The destruction of Marawi remains a living wound. Today, 160,000 people remain displaced, enduring years of instability. The Marawi Siege continues to affect 80,360 individuals (16,072 families) who have been unable to return home since their forced displacement in May 2017.

Justice Will Not Be Denied

Duterte’s arrest is a step toward justice—but it is not enough. His conviction must follow. The Lumad schools must be reopened. The wrongful conviction of the Talaingod 13 must be overturned. The displaced people of Marawi must be given justice and the right to return home. The entire system that enabled Duterte’s crimes must be dismantled.

Duterte’s arrest proves that dictators can be defeated—but the fight is not over. The people must remain vigilant, mobilized, and unrelenting. Now, we demand his immediate transfer to The Hague. Now, we hold Marcos Jr. accountable. Now, we fight until full justice is delivered.

SIGNED BY:

Save Our Schools Network Convenors

Prof. Marion Tan, UP Diliman

Prof. Mae Fe Ancheta-Templa, RSW

Sr. Concepcion P. Gasang, m.a., EdD

Bp. Daniel Palicte