September 21, 2024

UPLM Statement on the Commemoration of the Declaration of Martial Law

On this commemoration of the declaration of Martial Law on September 21, 1972, the Union of Peoples’ Lawyers in Mindanao (UPLM) calls on all members of the legal profession, especially in Mindanao, to remember and embrace their critical role in the ongoing fight against tyranny, fascism, and authoritarianism.

Fifty-two years ago, the Marcos dictatorship unleashed unprecedented violence and repression upon the Filipino people—silencing voices of dissent, imprisoning thousands, and taking the lives of many, including lawyers and human rights defenders. This dark period in our nation’s history was a direct assault on human rights, and its legacy endures.

During Martial Law, the law was distorted and weaponized to serve the regime’s interests, plunging the country into darkness. Instead of safeguarding justice, it became a tool of oppression.

Unfortunately, these same patterns continue today. The repression of dissent, attacks on human rights defenders, and consolidation of power remain. In Mindanao, lawyers and human rights advocates still face grave threats, with many killed, harassed, and disappeared for defending the marginalized.

As lawyers, we must remain vigilant against this resurgence of authoritarianism. We cannot turn a blind eye to the injustices that still occur in our courts, in our communities, and across the nation.

We must stand firm against the co-optation of legal remedies by those who seek to maintain power for personal gain, cloaking oppression with the pretense of legality. Farcical trials and political maneuvering must not deter us from exposing the truth and holding power to account.

On this day, UPLM calls on all legal professionals to be agents of the rule of justice. We must remember that the law is not meant to serve the interests of the few and the powerful, but to protect the rights and dignity of the people.

As lawyers, it is our duty to ensure that justice prevails, and that those responsible for human rights violations—whether from the past or present—are held accountable. It is not enough to commemorate history. We must actively confront the injustices of today and ensure that the enablers of fascism, those who perpetuate violence and repression, are brought to justice.

Accountability is not just a demand—it is a necessity for the survival of our democracy. Those who were complicit in the atrocities of Martial Law, and those who enable modern-day authoritarianism, must face the consequences of their actions.

We call on our fellow lawyers and law students to take up the mantle of justice—not just within the confines of the courtroom, but in every arena where the struggle for human rights and democracy is being fought.

Let us empower the masses with the law, and join them in their struggle for genuine change. It is the people, the oppressed and marginalized, who are the true makers of history. Only through their collective action, supported by a legal profession that is deeply committed to justice, can we achieve a future free from the tyranny of the past and present.

As we remember the dark days of Martial Law, we recommit ourselves to the fight against all forms of authoritarianism. We also take this moment to honor the bravery and courage of those who dared to fight against the dictatorship. Thousands of Filipinos stood up, risking their lives and freedom to resist the brutality of Martial Law.

Many were incarcerated, tortured, and killed, yet they remained unbroken in their conviction to reclaim justice and democracy for our country. These heroes and martyrs —activists, lawyers, journalists, students, workers, peasants, and indigenous people—paid the ultimate price for the freedoms we enjoy today. Their sacrifices continue to inspire the struggle for genuine democracy and remind us of the cost of silence and complicity in the face of oppression.

The road to genuine democracy is long and arduous, but as lawyers, we must lead with courage and conviction, ensuring that those who violate human rights, whether today or in the past, are made accountable. The future of our nation depends on it.

Antonio C. Azarcon

Chairperson

Arvin Dexter M. Lopoz

Spokesperson

