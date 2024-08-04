In my capacity as a Member of Parliament representing the Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), I unequivocally condemn the barbaric and senseless murder of Hon. Roldan Benito, Vice Mayor of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur, along with his bodyguard Weng Marcos. This inhumane act also resulted in injuries to Hon. Analyn Benito his wife and the Chairwoman of Brgy. Pandan, and traumatized their 13-year-old son, Joseph Mutia and others, during the ambush. I say this with sincere regret and firm resolve.

Vice Mayor Roldan Benito was a trusted leader of the Tëduray people, a dedicated public servant, and a steadfast advocate for peace and inclusive governance. His sudden and tragic death is mourned not only by his family and community but also by the entire province he served with dedication and honor.

To guarantee that the perpetrators of this horrible murder are apprehended as soon as possible, I implore the authorities the Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Groups and the Philippine Army under the 57th Infantry Battalion and National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a speedy and comprehensive investigation. It is imperative that we protect the security and safety of our officials and populace and make it abundantly evident that these kinds of violent crimes will not be accepted.

I send my sincere sympathies to the families of Vice Mayor Roldan Benito and Weng Marcos during this time of great sorrow. We stand in solidarity with you at this trying time, and our prayers and thoughts are with you. We also hope that everyone hurt in this terrible attack heals quickly.

This unfortunate incident emphasizes how urgently our area needs to act as a whole to promote long-term peace and security. Maintaining the rule of law, pursuing justice, and defending the rights and lives of all people—especially the long-oppressed and downtrodden Indigenous Peoples—must be our continued priorities.

We demand justice. We demand peace. And we will not rest until those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

(SGD) MP FROILYN T. MENDOZA

Member of Parliament

representing Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples