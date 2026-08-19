40 pickleball court operators in Gen San found to have no business permits

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/19 August 2026)— The City Mayor’s Office–Business Permits and Licensing Division (BPLD) has identified around 40 pickleball operators or establishments operating without valid business permits in the city, compared with only 11 operators with valid permits.

BPLD Division Chief Atty. Rowi Arbilon P. Malayag said the city government launched “Operation Pickleball Hunt” on Monday, 17 August, to inspect pickleball courts, facilities and operators and ensure that they comply with the city’s business permit requirements.

“We would like to assure the public whether or not those business establishments are operating under the valid business permit just like all other businesses here in General Santos City,” Malayag said.

Malayag said reports of the pickleball court operators with no valid permits came from residents in communities where the establishments are located.

He said the BPLD could not have immediately known about the establishments if residents did not report them, noting that some operators were conducting businesses without informing the city government.

“It would be unfair naman sa part ng LGU na parang i-call out kami na bakit ngayon lang. Hindi nga sila nag-inform sa amin (It would be unfair to call out the LGU because the operators did not approach us for permits),” Malayag said.

The inspection also covers pickleball courts established in residential properties, he said.

Malayag said the BPLD is checking whether the areas where the courts operate are suitable for commercial business activities.

“Hindi naman lahat (Not all areas) area suitable for that,” he said, adding that an establishment may be declared unsuitable if its location is not appropriate for the business activity.

General Santos City Hall. Mindanews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

He said the issue is particularly relevant in residential areas where commercial pickleball operations may affect nearby residents.

Among the concerns raised are noise, inadequate parking spaces, public disturbance and safety, Malayag said.

The BPLD advisory posted 17 August 2026 afternoon urged pickleball courts, establishments and operators to ensure that their business permits and licenses are updated and displayed to avoid operational disruptions or legal action.

Operators needing assistance in securing the appropriate permits may visit the BPLD temporary office at Dadiangas West Central Elementary School, according to the advisory.

Malayag said the inspection is intended to determine whether pickleball establishments are complying with the same business permit requirements imposed on other businesses in General Santos City.

The BPLD has not yet provided a breakdown of the approximately 40 court operators without permits by location or the number of establishments already inspected under the operation. (Justine Paul Paraz/ MindaNews)