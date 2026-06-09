Rene Clert Baterbonia, Palaro standout from Agusan del Sur, dies from drowning

MindaNews / 8 June 2026 – Rene Clert Baterbonia, a 19-year-old basketball player from Talacogon, Agusan del Sur never had a chance to spread his wings as a member of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, Ateneo de Manila University’s (ADMU) men’s basketball team.

On Monday afternoon, June 8, he and a teammate died following a drowning incident during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora on Monday afternoon, the university said in a statement.

Baterbonia, who played for DAVRAA Eagles along with other players from Ateneo de Davao University during the Palarong Pambansa held in his home province last month, died along with Divine Adili, a foreign recruit to the storied team.

A photo of Rene Baterbonia from his FB page

Davao Region, the defending champion, lost the crown to Calabarzon.

“The entire Ateneo community mourns the loss of Rene and Divine. The University extends its heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, teammates, coaches, and loved ones. We ask the community to keep them in their prayers during this most difficult time,” ADMU said in the statement.

It said ADMU is providing support to the families of Rene and Divine, as well as to their teammates and members of the Ateneo community affected by the tragedy.

In a Facebook post on May 31, last day of the Palarong Pambansa, Baterbonia wrote: From dreams and sacrifices to unforgettable memories, my Palarong Pambansa journey has been one of the greatest chapters of my life, every training session, every challenge, every victory, and every setback helped shape me into a stronger athlete and person.

“Representing Davao Region on the national stage was an honor that I will always carry with pride. This journey was never just about medals – it was about growth, friendships, lessons, and the people I met along the way.

“As this chapter comes to an end, I leave with a grateful heart and memories that will last a lifetime.

“This is RENE CLERT BATERBONIA, Jersey #2, of the DAVRAA Eagles is signing off. Thank you for everything.”

On that fateful Monday afternoon, Baterbonia, crowned the Most Valuable Player during the Palarong Pambansa in 2025, signed off. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)