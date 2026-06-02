Mindanao athletes shine in 2026 Palarong Pambansa

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 2 June 2026) — Several delegations from Mindanao were among the top performers in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa, showcasing competitiveness in national school sports.

Athletes from the Davao Region (Davao Eagles), the leading region in Mindanao that placed third overall, during the awarding ceremonies. Photo from the official Facebook page of the 66th Edition of the Palarong Pambansa – Palaro Tu AgSur 2026

Leading the Mindanao contingent was Davao Region (Region XI), placing third overall with 100 medals — 34 gold, 32 silver, and 34 bronze. Host region Caraga (Region XIII) followed closely, placing sixth overall with 97 medals: 30 gold, 19 silver and 48 bronze. Northern Mindanao (Region X) finished seventh with 89 medals (27 gold, 31 silver, 31 bronze).

Among the top performing athletes was 16-year-old Lys Jane Timbal of Davao Region, who delivered her region’s first athletics gold medal. She did not only win the secondary girls’ 2,000-meter walkathon, but set a new Palaro record when she clocked 10 minutes and 7.69 seconds.

Host region Caraga made history in football as the secondary girls’ football team from Patin-ay National High School won the gold in the event introduced only in this year’s Palaro.

Meanwhile, Northern Mindanao boxers Steve John Canillo (U17 pinweight) and Jaervi June Hernani (U19 bantamweight), both of Bukidnon, went home with gold, wushu athletes Jarold Day Bacala added another.

With Davao Region, Caraga and Northern Mindanao athletes earning spots in the national top 10, the results in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa underscore Mindanao’s continued rise in sports. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)