Davao Region lands third overall in Palarong Pambansa 2026

MindaNews / 31 May 2026 – Davao Region placed third overall in this year’s Palarong Pambansa to lead all regions of Mindanao in the annual games featuring the country’s elementary and high school athletes.

The region won 34 gold, 32 silver, and 34 bronze medals, while perennial champion National Capital Region delivered a commanding 91-71-71 medal performance. Second-ranked Calabarzon went home with a 55-50-60 output.

Central Visayas (32-30-44) and Western Visayas (31-36-45) secured the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Host Caraga Region bagged 30 gold, 19 silver, and 48 bronze medals for a sixth-place finish.

Image from the Palarong Pambansa National Secretariat Facebook page.

Northern Mindanao (27-31-31) placed seventh, Soccksargen (19-25-32) ninth, Zamboanga Peninsula (17-11-13) tenth, and BARMM (1-2-1) nineteenth, just a notch above Philippine Schools Overseas which failed to salvage a single medal during the weeklong competitions, from May 24-31.

Davao Region suffered a heartache Saturday when its secondary boys basketball team bannered by players from Ateneo de Davao University failed to defend its crown against Calabarzon, 62-79. The Eagles were highly favored to win the tournament.

Meanwhile, Caraga Region’s secondary girls football team made history by becoming the first-ever champion in that category at the expense of its neighbor Northern Mindanao. The players came from Patin-ay National High School.

BARMM’s lone gold medal came from Pencak Silat-Tanding, Class E Category (Secondary Boys) courtesy of Al Ghamidie J. Hamja of Sumisip, Basilan.

Fewer gold medals

But while Davao Region’s standing was an improvement from its fourth place performance in 2025, its gold medal haul is fewer than last year’s 43. It bagged 28 silvers and 36 bronzes last year.

NCR also had fewer gold medals this year even if they managed to maintain their dominance of the games. Last year, NCR had 117 gold medals on top of 70 silvers and 50 bronzes.

In contrast, Calabarzon’s 55 gold medal output was an improvement from the 47 gold medals last year.

Central Visayas fell from third spot in 2025 to fourth spot this year due to a dip in gold medal haul, only 32 compared to last year’s 44, aside from 54 silvers and 58 bronzes.

Aside from the drop in the standing from fifth to seventh overall, Northern Mindanao also had fewer gold medals this year, 27 compared to 31 last year.

BARMM delivered better last year with 2 golds, 3 silvers, and 5 bronzes.

Better performance

Caraga’s sixth place finish is two notches higher than its 2025 performance. It also bagged more gold medals, 30 against last year’s 21.

Soccsksargen climbed from eleventh place last year to ninth spot this year with its 19 gold medals. It only won 15 gold medals last year.

Zamboanga Peninsula also did better this year compared to last year when it only managed to pocket 3 gold medals to go with 17 silvers, and 14 bronzes.

Praises for the games host

Agusan del Sur’s hosting of the games drew favorable remarks from the athletes and spectators. They praised the accommodations, complete with airconditioned rooms and internet access, free public transport for the athletes, as well as the sports facilities that they considered to be world-class.

The opening ceremony on May 24 was highlighted with a drone show.

Palarong Pambansa 2027 will be held in Quezon City. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)