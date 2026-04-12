Zamboanga City reigns supreme in ZPRAA 2026

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 12 April) — Zamboanga City bagged 148 gold medals, 96 silver, and 92 bronze in the Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA) Meet that ended on Saturday in Isabela City, Basilan.

This is the third year Zamboanga City ranked first in the ZPRAA meets.



According to the City of Isabela Information Office, Zamboang City ranked first followed by Zamboanga Del Norte-Dipolog City-Dapitan City Athletic Association (ZANDIDAA), with 125 gold, 119 silver, and 118 bronze while in third place was the Zamboanga del Sur Athletic Association (ZSAA) with 91 gold, 103 silver, and 94 bronze.



Pagadian City ranked fourth with 24 gold, 54 silver and 73 bronze; Zamboanga Sibugay with 24 gold, 41 silver and 74 bronze and host Isabela City with 22 gold, 15 silver and 50 bronze.

A basketball player from the Zamboanga City Athletic Association fights for possession of the ball at the championship game in Basketball Secondary Boys Category at the Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association Athletic Meet. Photo courtesy of the Isabela City Government Information Office

Sulu, which used to be part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), landed last but it was most applauded, with its Volleyball Boys, and winning 2 gold medals, six silver and 15 bronze.

“The Sulu delegation in ZPRAA 2026 was not only fueled by the passion and determination of its athletes, but also uplifted by the strong presence of its local chief executives,” said Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman during the Isabela Night on April 10. The mayor acknowledged the presence of Sulu Governor Abdusakur ‘Toto’ Tan II, and 11 out of 19 town mayors who went with him to support the province’s athletes and coaches.

“Your presence underscores a united commitment to nurturing young athletes, strengthening camaraderie, and championing sportsmanship — reminding us that leadership shines brightest when shared with the community,” she added.



It was the first time that Isabela City hosted the ZPRAA Meet. (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)