Regional sports event seen to change Basilan’s image from its violent past

ISABELA CITY, Basilan (MindaNews / 7 April) — Local officials in Basilan are optimistic that the province’s image will change for the better as it hosts the regional sports event for the first time in this city starting Monday.

Zamboanga del Sur delegates wow the audience with their chants and coordinated hand gestures during opening ceremonies of the Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association Meet in Isabela City, Basilan on Monday (6 April 2026). MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

Gov. Mujiv Hataman said in an interview that hosting the Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletics Association (ZPRAA) Meet signals the province’s progress and recovery from its past image as a conflict area.

Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman acknowledged that some parents initially expressed concerns about allowing their children to participate in this year’s regional games.

“Ang pinaka-kalaban talaga namin ay ang image namin. Nakakalungkot na mas marami pang taga-national ang nakakaalam na maayos na ang sitwasyon dito. Yung mga neighboring provinces natin, marami sa kanila ngayon lang nakapunta dito,” the mayor said.

Gov. Hataman, however, assured that there are no security threats in the province.

“Walang threats. ASG-free na ang lalawigan. May mga armed groups sa taas pero nasa implementation na tayo ng peace agreement,” he said, referring to the Abu Sayyaf Group.

The governor added that the provincial government did not request additional security forces.

“Considering na multiple venues tayo at iba-iba ang billeting ng mga delegates, wala tayong dagdag na security. Mas pinaigting lang ang monitoring,” Hataman said.

Almost 6,000 athletes, coaches, and officials gathered in Isabela City for this year’s ZPRAA.

This marks Isabela City’s first time to host the regional meet since the game’s inception in 2003. The event will also be using for the first time the newly constructed oval and refurbished Isabela City Grandstand that cost the province ₱180 million. The local government has likewise fast-tracked the construction of an Olympic-sized swimming pool worth around ₱30 million.

Mayor Hataman noted that despite not having a swimming pool in the past, the city’s swimmers had consistently won medals in previous regional meets, with some advancing to the Palarong Pambansa. In fact, on the first day of the games, Isabela’s swimmer Muslimin Andami won two gold medals — in the 400m freestyle and 100m breaststroke categories for elementary boys.

“Wala pa kaming swimming pool noon. Sa dagat pa lang sila nagpa-practice but they are already doing very well,” Mayor Hataman said.

Preparations for the event included repairs of schools designated as billeting areas, ensuring adequate water and power supply for delegates.

Due to high temperatures in the city, outdoor games have been scheduled in the early morning and late afternoon.

“Sa lahat ng committees, ang sa health talaga ang hindi namin tinipid,” the mayor emphasized.

In July last year, almost 200 students of Basilan National High School fainted due to heat exhaustion following the intramurals opening parade.

Mayor Hataman said that this time, outdoor activities are limited to early morning until 10 a.m., and will resume from 3 p.m. onwards. Indoor games will carry on throughout the day.

The sports event kicked off with a fluvial parade, with seven floats representing the seven participating delegations. This was followed by the opening parade that ended at the Isabela City Grandstand. Each contingent demonstrated their coordinated yells and choreography during the Saludo Showcase.

In her welcome message, Mayor Hataman reflected on the city’s journey. “This is more than a sporting event; this is a testament to who we are becoming as a people.”

Zamboanga City had the biggest number of participants with over a thousand athletes, coaches, and chaperones. This event also marks Sulu’s return to Western Mindanao. The province sent over 600 participants to this year’s regional sporting event.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur “Toto” Tan II said they appreciate the warm welcome extended not only by Basilan, but all the other provinces comprising Region IX. By virtue of a Supreme Court decision in September 2024, Sulu was reverted back to Region IX after being part of the Bangsamoro Region for a long while.

Tan revealed that Sulu is ready to host the next ZPRAA games, stressing that his province is now a peaceful place. “Kahit bukas ready kami. Napakaganda ng aming grandstand, swimming pool,” he said.

Monday’s opening program ended with several cultural dance presentations and fireworks display. (Queenie Casimiro / MindaNews)