Isabela City hosts ZPRAA 2026

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews/6 April)–The Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association (ZPRAA) 2026 athletic meet opened today at Isabela City in the island-province of Basilan.



“For the first time in 22 years, Isabela City (is hosting) the region’s largest gathering of athletes, coaches, and officials,” Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman said adding that the event celebrates “not only athletic excellence, but also unity and peace.”

Delegates from the Sulu Athletic Association arrive at the Port of Isabela in time for the ZPRAA 2026 Athletic Meet. Photo courtesy of the Isabela City Government





“Dito sa Lungsod ng Isabela, naniniwala kami na ang sports ay may kakaibang kakayahang paglapitin ang mga tao–anumang pinagmulan, kultura, o paniniwala. Sa bawat laban at sa bawat pagkakamay pagkatapos ng laro, naipapakita natin na mas malakas tayo kapag tayo ay nagkakaisa (He in the city of Isabela, we believe that sports have the capacity to unite peoples of different status, culture, or belief. In every game and in every handshake we show our unity),” Turabin-Hataman said.



Six delegations are in this city to compete in sports: ZANDIDAA or the Zamboanga Norte-Dipolog-Dapitan Athletic Association, Zamboanga City Athletic Association, Zamboanga Sibugay Athletic Association, Pagadian City Athletic Association, Sulu Athletic Association, Zamboanga del Sur Athletic Association.



Isabela City Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Ma. Laarni Villanueva welcomed the delegates from the different athletic associations and said that the ZPRAA 2026 athletic meet is a “celebration of the unity, discipline, sportsmanship, and the unwavering spirit of the young athletes across Region 9.”



The ZPRAA was hosted by Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte in 2025, in 2011, and in 2007, by Zamboanga City in 2024 and 2006, by Dipolog City in 2019, 2017, 2014, 2012, and 2008, by Pagadian City in 2018 and 2015, in Dao in 2023, and 2013, in Roxas in 2016, in Dapitan City in 2012 and 2010, in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay in 2005, in Dumingag. Zamboanga del Sur in 2004.

There were no games from 2020 to 2021 the ZPRAA because of the Covid lockdown. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)