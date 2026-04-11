Davao City hosts more marathon and fun run events

Noel Cabrera, a student from Davao Del Norte State College taking up Disaster Resiliency and Management won first place in the 20-24 age category and placed 2nd overall finisher during the IRONMAN 70.3 Sunrise Sprint 2026. Photo courtesy of Noel Cabrera

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 April) — Streets once dominated by traffic are now increasingly filled with runners, as marathon and fun run events continue to surge across Mindanao.

In recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of marathon events internationally, in the country, in Mindanao, and in this city.

From early morning races to large-scale competitions, the growing number of participants signals a shift toward a more active and health-conscious community.

In 2025, runrio.com, which organizes running events, recorded at least 75 within Davao City. Add to that the unrecorded events from other organizers.

RUNRIO is among the organizers of major runs such as IRONMAN 70.3, HOKA, Milo, 7-Eleven, Sante Barley.

Last March 22, IRONMAN 70.3, a long-distance triathlon that includes a 21-km run, returned to Davao City, drawing participants from different provinces and nationalities, from seasoned marathoners and newbies to healthy lifestyle motivators, as awareness of fitness and wellness, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, continues to rise.

Beyond physical fitness, many runners reveal a deeper motivation.

Noel Jeffrey Cabrera, Jr., a student taking up Disaster Resiliency and Management who won first place in the 20 – 24 age category and placed 2nd overall finisher during the IRONMAN 70.3 Sunrise Sprint 2026 last month, told MindaNews that his motivation for his marathon journey is “to conquer long miles and be strong physically.”

Cabrera also added that it is not only for physical but also for mental health. “Not just in body but also mentally because a full marathon is a mental fight during the middle distance of running a marathon, and to achieve a personal best time and then sometimes get to a podium spot and have cash prizes,” Cabrera said.

Unlike Cabrera who balances his schedule between school and the athletic field, 24-year-old Clowie Jay Dumandan, a graduate of BS Food Technology who competes in running events, has a full-time work as Food Quality Assurance officer of a cold storage and processing plant in the city.

“My running journey starts only to create meaningful memories because I believe I only live once. Running reminds me to truly live and enjoy life, even with a busy work schedule. It pushes me to take time for myself and stay motivated despite the daily grind,” Clowie said.

Running events that bring in a lot of participants, such as IRONMAN, benefit the host city’s hotels, restaurants and transportation services, among others.

The influx of marathon events also brings challenges as motorists and commuters experience temporary road closures which lead to traffic congestion and accessibility issues.

But hosting more events also allows local governments to learn how to address these challenges. Having hosted several major runs has helped the city become a premier destination for racing — blending scenic landscapes with a growing community of passionate runners – not just for fitness, but also for wellness. (Crestine Joy Estose / DorSU intern)