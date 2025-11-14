Agusan del Sur prepares for Palaro 2026 hosting

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 13 November) — With just six months to go before the holding of Palarong Pambansa 2026, the provincial government here has gathered the mayors to map out preparations for the biggest sporting event in the country.

Provincial Engineer Linda Buquir presents the assignment of schools as billeting quarters for the Palarong Pambansa 2026 delegates from the different regions in the country. Photo: agusandelsur.gov.ph

“This is Agusan del Sur’s moment,” Vice Gov. Patricia Anne B. Plaza said during the meeting on Wednesday. “We want every athlete and visitor to leave with stories about our warmth, our culture, and the beauty of our land. Together, we’ll make sure they never forget this place,” she added.

The Palarong Pambansa 2026, scheduled from the third week of May to the first week of June, is expected to bring thousands of student-athletes, coaches, and visitors from across the country.

Provincial Tourism Officer Dannah Rufalyn M. Buquir, who heads the events management cluster, said a parade simulation and technical rehearsal will be held on May 23, followed by the opening ceremonies on May 24 at the Datu Lipus Makapandong Gov. D.O. Plaza Sports Complex, culminating in a fellowship night at the capitol amphitheater.

On May 25, traditional games and the Tribalympics will celebrate indigenous heritage before the athletic action from May 26 to 30. Each night, cultural performances and awarding ceremonies will fill the capitol grounds with music and pride, ending with a closing ceremony on May 31. Pull-out operations will follow from June 1 to 5.

“This is more than just sports,” Buquir said. “It’s about sharing who we are — our stories, our artistry, our unity.”

To highlight local craftsmanship and agribusiness, Buquir said agri booths will be set up as early as April 1, showcasing products from farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises across the province.

The booths will remain open through the Naliyagan Festival in June.

“This gives visitors the chance to taste, see, and experience the province’s agricultural heart,” Buquir added.

The Tourism Office has also crafted five adventure-packed tour packages — the Rosario Farm Tour, Prosperidad Water Adventure, Bayugan Highlands Tour, Falls and Shores Tour, and Trail and River Tour — giving athletes and guests a chance to explore the province beyond the games.

For those seeking something deeper, special tours to Putting Buhangin Cave, Latay Cave and Nyholm Falls, the iconic Agusan Marsh Lake Panlabuhan Floating Village, and the Provincial Museum promise an immersion into the province’s natural wonders and cultural soul.

Engineer Linda M. Buquir, head of the Provincial Engineering Office and the technical and facilitation cluster, presented the proposed playing venues and billeting quarters spread across Bayugan City, Prosperidad, Rosario, San Francisco, Talacogon, Bunawan, and Esperanza.

“We’ve selected venues not just for convenience, but for comfort and accessibility. Every athlete should feel welcome and at home here,” she said.

Plaza said the coming months will test the province’s ability to work as one.

“The Palarong Pambansa is more than a sporting event,” she said. “It’s a celebration of who we are as Agusanons — resilient, generous, and proud. When the opening ceremony begins and the crowd roars, it won’t just be for the athletes. It will be for Agusan del Sur.” (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)