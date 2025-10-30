DENR-12 seeks explanation from Tboli LGU, organizer over Lake Holon race

GENERAL SANTOS CITY ( MindaNews / 30 Oct) — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Region 12 (DENR-12) has issued a Notice of Violation and Show Cause Order against the organizers of the Holonman Aquathlon 2025, which was held at Lake Holon in Tboli, South Cotabato on Sunday without the required clearance from authorities.

Tents set up along the bank of Lake Holon in Tboli, South Cotabato, where the Holonman Aquathlon 2025 was held on Sunday (26 October 2025). Photo courtesy of the Provincial Government of South Cotabato

In a Facebook statement Thursday afternoon, DENR-12 said the event “was found to have been conducted without the required clearance from the Protected Area Management Board.”

The issuance of the order came after an Oct. 27 reel posted by travel blogger Angkol Jun Adventure showing scenes from the event went viral.

The post drew public concern over the legality and possible environmental impact of the activity within the protected landscape. The video had reached 1.1 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

The multisport event, organized by Body Kinetix Event Services and Management in coordination with the municipal government of Tboli, featured swimming and trail running at the Lake Holon campsite.

DENR-12 said a Notice of Violation and Show Cause Order dated Oct. 28 was issued to Esteban T. Co Jr. of Body Kinetix, while formal communication was also sent to the municipal government, seeking clarification on how the event was allowed to proceed without a permit from the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB).

According to the agency, a technical conference was convened on Thursday with representatives from the event organizer and the Tboli LGU to assess accountability and determine appropriate measures in line with environmental regulations.

The agency said the incident “highlights the importance of strict coordination and compliance among event organizers, local government units, and relevant agencies to ensure that all activities within protected areas are duly authorized and environmentally responsible.”



“Investigations and coordination efforts are ongoing to determine accountability and prevent similar violations in the future,” DENR-12 wrote.

Under Republic Act No. 11038, or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-NIPAS) Act of 2018, any activity conducted within a protected area requires prior approval from the PAMB to ensure environmental safeguards and adherence to conservation policies.

Lake Holon, located within Mount Melibengoy, is a major ecotourism site managed under the Allah Valley Protected Landscape. It is revered by the Tboli people as a sacred site and has received national recognition for sustainable tourism practices. (Guia A. Rebollido / MindaNews )