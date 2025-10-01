Agusan del Sur coach bags silver in Thailand Spartan race

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 1 Oct) — Elias Tabac, the pride of Barangay Calaitan in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur, clinched a historic silver medal at the 2025 Spartan Thailand Trifecta Series in Chiang Mai.

Elias Tabac and fellow winners at the podium. Photo courtesy of Tabac’s team mate, Roy dela Fuente

In an interview over Messenger, Tabac, who represented the Philippines, said he placed second in the grueling Super 10K race, finishing behind the Italian champion, Davide Liu. Coming behind him is American Gabe Heck.

The Spartan series is regarded worldwide as one of the toughest endurance competitions, combining long-distance running with obstacle challenges.

He was previously regarded as the “Spartan King” after conquering Leg 3 of the 2025 Spartan Philippines National Series on August 2 at The Trails, Nuvali.

The Agusan del Sur native is no stranger to international triumphs. In 2021, he was among 34 competitors who completed the world’s highest obstacle course race (5,714 meters above sea level) on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

He placed 19th in the 2024 Spartan World Championship, 21kilometers-35 obstacles, which was held on November 30, 2024, in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Tabac said he will participate in the Spartan World Championship 2025 on November 23.

“I will try my best to be in the top 10,” he vowed.

At home, Tabac serves as coach for Agusan del Sur, whose athletes dominated the 2025 Caraga Regional Athletic Games. They are now preparing for the 2026 Palarong Pambansa, set to be hosted at the newly built Datu Lipus Makapandong Sports Complex in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur.

Tabac dedicated his silver finish to his athletes and their families, while expressing gratitude for the support of Gov. Santi Cane Jr., Rep. Eddiebong Plaza, and Rep. Alfel Bascug. (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)