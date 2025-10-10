10-year-old Dabawenya gymnast wins 3 golds at Batang Pinoy 2025

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 29 Oct) — At just 10 years old, Abigail Rose Morrison has already made history. Competing among more than 70 young gymnasts from across the country, she became Davao City’s first-ever gold medalist in gymnastics at the Batang Pinoy National Championships.

Gymnast Abigail Rose Morrison, 10, of Davao City proudly shows her medals after winning three golds and one silver at the Batang Pinoy National Championships held in Intramuros, Manila. She is Davao City’s first-ever gold medalist in gymnastics. Photo courtesy of Hannah Morrison.

Abigail brought home three gold medals and one silver in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) FIG High Performance Level 2 category, a division that follows international standards for advanced young gymnasts.

The Batang Pinoy, or Philippine Youth Games, organized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), is an annual multi-sport event that serves as a national platform for athletes aged 15 and below — helping discover and nurture young talents who may one day represent the Philippines in international competitions.

While the Batang Pinoy National Finals are still ongoing in General Santos City, the gymnastics events took place at the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) Training Center in Intramuros, Manila, where Abigail represented Team Davao under the School of Champions (SOC) Gymnastics Davao.

Her poise and power earned her gold in the floor exercise, vault, and team event, plus silver in the individual all-around — a first in Davao’s gymnastics history.

A spark at six years old

Abigail’s mother, Hannah Morrison, said her daughter’s love for gymnastics began at six.

“She would tumble every day, and we didn’t quite know what to do with her energy! So, I showed her some gymnastics videos — and right away, she said, ‘I want to do that!’ That’s where it all began,” she told MindaNews in an interview over Messenger.

Abigail, now 10, still remembers that moment vividly.

“I discovered my love for gymnastics when I realized how much I enjoyed doing splits, cartwheels, and backbends. My Mom showed me videos of gymnasts, and that’s when I told her – ‘I want to do that too!’” she said.

Building dreams from scratch

Training opportunities were limited at first. Davao had few certified gymnastics coaches, and the Morrisons had to travel long distances for practice.

“At first, Davao had very limited certified gymnastics coaches. We live in the southern area, so we had to travel far to downtown Davao just for training sessions. It wasn’t easy financially, so we decided to improvise equipment and eventually invested in a few pieces so Abigail could train at home,” her mother recalled.

Eventually, their persistence led to something bigger — a place for others to dream, too.

“Later on, we found a great coach, and with time, we were able to build our own gymnastics gym — the School of Champions Gymnastics Davao (SOC Gym) in Maa, Davao City,” Hannah said.



She added that the SOC Gym has helped Abigail tremendously, and now the facility provides training opportunities for other gymnasts in the southern part of Davao.

Making history for Davao

When the Batang Pinoy National Championships came around, the family tempered their expectations.

“Honestly, we didn’t expect anything. There were about 73-76 participants from all over the Philippines in the Batang Pinoy WAG HP2 category, and we knew how strong the gymnasts from Luzon were,” Hannah shared.

But, when Abigail’s name was called, the family was overcome with emotion.

“We were overwhelmed with joy and gratitude — it was the first time in history that Davao City brought home triple golds and one silver in gymnastics. It was such a proud and emotional moment for us!”

For Abigail, the feeling was simple and pure.

“It feels really great, and I’m so proud of myself!” the young athlete told MindaNews.

Balancing grace and grit

Off the mat, Abigail is as spirited as she is disciplined. A Grade 5 student, Abigail is very close to her five siblings, says her mother.



“She’s usually quiet around new people, but once she’s comfortable, she’s loud, funny, and full of energy! She loves dancing and editing videos, and she’s also an independent learner who’s very kind and thoughtful,” her mother said.

To balance school and training, Abigail is homeschooled under Heartworks Learning Center, a DepEd-accredited program.

“If she trains in the morning, she studies in the afternoon — and vice versa. She also makes time to play with her gym friends during breaks and always spends time with her siblings. We make sure she has balance between school, sports, and fun,” Hannah said.

Her mother credits Abigail’s success to a mix of determination, faith, and community support.

“It’s really a combination of all those things — courage, determination, grit, and discipline — along with the guidance of her SOC coaches, the love and support of family and friends, and most importantly, God’s presence, protection, and guidance every day,” she added.

‘Just keep going and keep dreaming’

Abigail hopes her next journey will take her even further.

“I want to compete in the Olympics one day and make Davao and the Philippines proud,” she said.

To other young dreamers, she shares a message of perseverance.

“Never give up! Learning new skills takes time and lots of practice. You don’t master them right away — but with courage, determination, and hard work, you’ll get there. Just keep going and keep dreaming,” the gymnast said.

Her mother adds that success is never a solo journey — and that support makes all the difference.

“Being a supportive parent is very important for any young athlete. Gymnastics — or any sport — doesn’t only require financial support, but also emotional and spiritual guidance,” she said.

Hannah added that as parents, it is their role to “guide them, pray for them, and stand by them through both their wins and their struggles.”



“It truly takes a community to raise a child. Connecting with other parents and forming a support system really helps a lot,” she shared.

In a sport built on balance, Abigail Morrison’s story is a reminder that dreams can grow even from humble beginnings — and that with faith, family, and heart, a little girl from Davao can make an entire city soar. (Guia A. Rebollido / MindaNews)