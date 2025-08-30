Agusan del Sur gymnast, dancesport athletes shine in international competitions

Alexa Rean Ticao Fuentes, 11, of Pulang-Lupa, Trento, Agusan del Sur. Photo courtesy of Agusan del Sur Public Information Office

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 30 August) – Three young athletes from Agusan del Sur won medals in international gymnastics and dancesport competitions in Malaysia and Cebu, respectively, this month.

Alexa Rean Ticao Fuentes, 11, of Pulang-Lupa, Trento, captured three silver medals at the Dream Cup 2025 – 4th International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on August 21–24.

Representing Trento West Central Elementary School and the province of Agusan del Sur, Fuentes competed in the Under-11 Advanced Category, finishing second in freehand, hoop, and rope events.

Her coach, Joanna Mae N. Briñas, noted the limited preparation time before the competition.

Dancesport athletes Jabez Dazrik Tadem and Christine Mae Burlat. Photo courtesy of Agusan del Sur Public Information Office

“Joining our first international competition, Dream Cup 2025 in Malaysia, is a huge opportunity for me and Alexa to assess the outcome of our eight months of rigid training. Malayo pa ngunit malayo na from where we started,” Briñas said as quoted in a social media post of the Provincial Public Information Office-Agusan del Sur.

Fuentes said her success was driven by commitment as much as skill.

“It’s not just about the skills that determine your wins. It’s about how passionate and determined you are during training, and how you put your heart into the sport,” she said.

In Cebu City, the Bayugan City DanceSport Team of Bayugan National Comprehensive High School brought home multiple medals from the World Dance Sport Federation Cebu Open 2025 held on August 22–24 at the Waterfront Hotel in Lahug.

The pair of Jabez Dazrik Tadem and Christine Mae Burlat stood out with four gold medals in Junior 1A Latin, Junior 1B Latin, Inter High School B Latin, and Inter High School C Latin, plus a silver medal in Junior Latin Open.

Meanwhile, Aaron Khentsly Patricio and Princess Careyelle Alico placed in the Top 12 for Junior D1 and D2, and reached the quarterfinals in Junior C and Inter High School C.

Krishel Mae Corbita and Alex Jamero also advanced to the quarterfinals in Grade C Latin.

Coach Clint Alimpoos, joined by trainers Carol Alico and Japheth Neil Villacorta, said the team’s results reflected Bayugan’s growing competitiveness in national dancesport.

“Our athletes showed that Bayugan City has the discipline and heart to compete against the country’s best,” Alimpoos said. (Chris V. Panganiban/MindaNews)