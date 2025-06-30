DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 June) – At least a thousand runners joined a fun run at the Azuela Cove on Sunday to raise funds for corrective surgeries of children born with clubfoot.

Now on its third year, the Happy Feet fun run has so far raised a total of ₱250,000 for Tebow CURE Children’s Hospital in Davao City — ₱100,000 in 2023 and ₱150,000 last year.

Each ₱10,000 donated covers one child’s surgery and full recovery, from pre-op care to follow-up checkups.

This year, the organizers are hoping to raise ₱200,000, which is enough to cover the treatment plans of 20 more children.



One of the child beneficiaries of the Happy Feet project awards a medal to a 5-km run finisher on Sunday, 29 June 2025. MindaNews photo by ALLIZAH KEZIAH MANULAT

A total of 1,149 participants joined this year’s run, with 452 runners in the 21K category, 453 in the 10K, and 244 in the 5K.

“Happy Feet started in 2023 as a way to raise funds to support our main advocacy project. It’s how we turn our ideas into impact. Whether people joined because of the prizes, the fun, or something else—it really means a lot. Not just for us, but especially for the children,” JCI Davao Vice President for Business Opportunities Sherwin Dumago said.

In the last two years, Happy Feet was able to fund the surgeries for 25 children.

Among those who have undergone surgery through the program are siblings Rosemarie, 13, and Rodmark, 3, from the Dinagat Islands. Both were born with clubfoot, but underwent corrective surgery in April.

“Dako kaayo og tabang sa amoa kay libre gud ni tanan. Zero gyud ang billing. Wala mi gibayran bisag piso sa ospital” (This is such a big help for us because everything is free. Zero billing. We didn’t pay anything to the hospital, not even a peso), Lourdes Prado, their mother, shared with a mix of disbelief and gratitude. She said she could not have expected help for her children because they live far away.

More than just the surgery, Lourdes said they were also supported throughout the healing process. The medications needed post-operation were also covered, including follow-up consultations.

Their local government unit pitched in to arrange their transportation from Dinagat to Davao and shoulder their bus fares as well.

The runners of the 21-km race category of Happy Feet fun run are huddled at the starting line while waiting for the gun start at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, 29 June 2025. MindaNews photo by ALLIZAH KEZIAH MANULAT

Peter Cowles, executive director of the Tebow CURE Children’s Hospital, underscored the importance of initiatives like Happy Feet in advancing their hospital’s mission.

“Tebow cure strives to give life changing world class surgeries to children with families who really can’t afford that. And they come from many different places in the Philippines in order to have that surgery.” Cowles said. “This event helps support those families because we give each of them the opportunity to have the surgery with a zero billing,” he added.

The children needing corrective surgery often travel from remote areas across the Philippines, and the hospital ensures that the process from surgery to follow-ups is completely free. In many cases, the hospital also helps arrange transportation and lodging to ease the burden on families.

He described Happy Feet as more than just a fun run event.

“Running is healthy, yes, but when you combine it with an event that raises awareness and funds for a cause like this, it becomes truly blessed and meaningful,” Cowles explained. (Allizah Keziah Manulat / MindaNews intern)