MindaNews / 3 June — The historic gold medal finish in the secondary boys basketball by Davao Region at the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa is an important impetus for Ateneo de Davao University to take more seriously the sports development program, according to Fr. Karel S. San Juan, S.J., AdDU president.

Fr. Karel S. San Juan, S.J., president of Ateneo de Davao University, welcomes on Tuesday (3 June 2025) members of the Davao Eagles Basketball Team, who won the championship in the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa in Laoag City representing the Davao Region. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

“That includes support from alumni, scholarships, support from parents, greater focus on their wellbeing, et cetera,” San Juan said in a livestreamed press conference attended by the players, coaches, and parents at AdDU Tuesday afternoon.

The champion team that represented the region was bannered by 11 core players from AdDU and three reinforcements from Holy Child College of Davao, Davao del Norte Regional Sports Academy, and Philippine Academy of Sakya.

“It’s challenging to run a private university these days, but we know the value of sports in values formation,” San Juan said

He said the victory “shines a spotlight on the potential of our youth.”

He credited the coaches for their “ability to identify players in Mindanao and invite them to Ateneo de Davao to join the team, to spot those talents, to give them support, and to pave the way for them to be our students, and our parents fully supporting them—academic support, adjustments to Davao City, and adjustment to the culture of Ateneo de Davao.

He announced that the championship entitled the team, dubbed the Davao Eagles, to be the country’s representative to the Asean School Games 2025 in Brunei Darussalam.

The team swept their rivals in the eliminations: Western Visayas (67-55); Ilocos Region (72-69); Bangsamoro Region (133-53); and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan). They zoomed past Northern Mindanao in the quarterfinals (76-48), and pulled out a thrilling win over Central Luzon in the semifinals (66-65).

The finals showdown with WVRAA, which they had defeated earlier, resulted in a 67-51 blowout.

Jhonmark Peligrino and Rene Clert Baterbonia, the finals MVP, tallied 19 points each during the finals.

Baterbonia said he didn’t expect to become the MVP, although he always told himself to carry the mindset of a champion.

Jess Linus Evangelio, the head coach, noted that AdDU is the only school in Davao that doesn’t offer sports scholarships.

He said the win is “not just for the team but a call to action,” calling on the school alumni and others who would be willing to support, as “your support can transform lives forever.”

“We hope this victory will inspire athletes…We cannot only compete with teams from Luzon and the Visayas, but we can also beat them,” he added.

Evangelio said he has been receiving calls asking if [his] players can possibly play for teams in Manila.

But he said he’s not giving up players who will still be in high school next school year because “gusto naming magback-to-back sa Palaro.”

Next year’s Palaro will take place in Agusan del Sur, home province of Baterbonia.

Evangelio cited the support given by Mark and Jo Cayetano as team sponsors. He said the couple, parents of player Matt Jerrick Cayetano and scholarship benefactors of seven other players, allowed them to use their private basketball court for their practice that lasted three to four hours daily for one year.

He said it was big help because they could not exclusively use the basketball court at AdDU as it is being used for other sports, too. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)