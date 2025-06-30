DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 June) — Daniel and Renalyn Lausan crossed the finish line as champions in the male and female categories of the 5K race during Sunday’s Happy Feet run — before sprinting straight to another fun run with their dog.

The Lausans, both avid runners and proud parents of three, wrapped up their victorious 5K just in time to head to the RUNRIO Pride Run 2025, bringing along their furbaby, Putot, for the 1K dog run. Unfortunately, they arrived a little late.

“Na-late mi sa gun start, so wala nakaapil officially si Putot” (We were late for the gun start so Putot wasn’t able to join officially), shared Renalyn with a laugh. “Pero okay ra, lingaw gihapon kay amo man siyang gipadagan dirig tiwas sa Azuela” (But that’s okay. It was fun because Putot got to run here at Azuela).

But Putot, a shih tzu, wasn’t just any spectator pup. She’s as much a part of the running family as the rest of the Lausans. Interestingly, she wasn’t originally meant to be theirs.

Daniel and Renalyn Lausan, champions in the 5K race during the Happy Feet fundraising run on Sunday, 29 June 2025, with their fur baby, Putot. MindaNews photo by ALLIZAH KEZIAH MANULAT

Renalyn said Putot was offered to them thrice but they refused because they have three children to raise and thought having a shih tzu required high maintenance.

Eventually, they gave in. And just like that, Putot became part of the family and their running team.

According to Renalyn, they would buy Putot fun run outfits.

For the Lausans, running is ultimately more than just a hobby. It’s a family affair and a lifestyle.

Daniel started his running journey almost three years ago. Renalyn followed his lead and joined her first official race just this January where she surprisingly landed second place. That race, she said, sparked her love for the sport.

“Kapoy, pero satisfied and fulfilled jud ka pagkahuman” (It’s tiring but satisfying and fulfilling), she said.

Growing up in the mountains, running felt natural to her. But, it also became a source of strength physically and mentally.

Having a heart condition herself, Renalyn said running has helped her manage her health and challenge the belief that mothers should slow down or take it easy.

“Ginapakita nako nga bisan mama nako, kaya gihapon. Dili pasabot nga weak na ka” (I am showing that mothers can do it. That you are not weak).

The couple runs together regularly, squeezing in practice runs after dropping the kids off at school or late in the afternoon.

While Daniel now runs with an official team under TADECO (Tagum Agricultural Development Company, Inc.), Renalyn trains solo and still receives coaching from her husband when possible.

Their children are following in their footsteps—quite literally. Their eldest recently became champion in the kids’ category at the EastWest Dream Run, while their second child, at just six years old, placed fourth. Their youngest, only three, is also already running around the house for “practice,” Renalyn joked.

They want their children exposed to sports so they will not devote their time on gadgets. “Sa dagan man gud, naa kay goal. Makakat-on ka og disiplina. Basin puhon gani mao pa pud ni ang makatabang sa ila while gaskwela” (In running, you have a goal. You learn discipline. This could help them also when they are in school).

Both the Happy Feet Run and the RUNRIO Pride Run took place Sunday morning,

The Happy Feet Run raises funds for the Tebow CURE Children’s Hospital in Davao City. Each ₱10,000 raised goes toward providing corrective surgery for children with clubfoot.

Meanwhile, the Pride Run held at SM Lanang Premiere aims to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and wellness through sports. (Allizah Keziah Manulat / MindaNews intern)