Photo: Ilocos Norte – Palarong Pambansa 2025 FB page

(MindaNews / 29 May) – Region 10 or Northern Mindanao has won 17 gold medals in the ongoing Palarong Pambansa as of Wednesday, May 28.

It was the highest output so far among the island’s six regions, three days before the weeklong sporting event held in Ilocos Norte ends on Saturday.

The medal haul put Northern Mindanao at fourth place, behind the National Capital Region, Region 4A (Calabarzon) and Region 6 (Western Visayas). It has also bagged 14 silver and 20 bronze medals.

Region 11 (Davao Region) was at sixth place with 8 gold, 9 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Region 13 (Caraga) also had 8 gold medals but only had 6 silver and 15 bronze medals, placing it at number 7 in the medal standing.

Region 12 (Socsksargen) occupied the tenth spot with 5 gold, 7 silver and 15 bronze medals.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao got a lone gold medal and two bronze medals, while Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) had three silver four bronze medals to place 17th and 18th, respectively, in the 19-team competition.

Aside from the country’s 17 regions, the games also feature teams from the National Academy of Sports and Philippine Schools Overseas. (MindaNews)