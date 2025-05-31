MindaNews / 31 May — Davao Region took home 43 gold medals to lead all Mindanao regions in the final medal count at the Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte that concluded Saturday.

THE CHAMPIONS. The Davao Eagles Basketball Team representing the Davao Region in the Palarong Pambansa celebrates. Screenshot from the ADDU Senior High School Sports Office

It also bagged 28 silvers and 36 bronzes to cap its campaign with a fourth place finish overall.

The National Capital Region retained its dominance with a harvest of 117 gold medals on top of 70 silvers and 50 bronzes.

Calabarzon tailed behind NCR with 47 golds, 68 silvers, and 66 bronzes, narrowly edging Western Visayas, which took home 44 golds, 54 silvers, and 58 bronzes.

Northern Mindanao, which took a lead in gold medal count against Davao Region early in the games, completed the top five with 31 golds, 26 silvers, and 46 bronzes. But it was a vast improvement from its ninth place overall in 2024.

Davao Region’s fourth-place finish with 43 golds was a huge leap from its 32-gold output last year.

It made history by winning its first ever title in secondary boys basketball at the expense of Western Visayas.

Its elementary boys soccer team also won in the finals, again at the expense of football powerhouse Western Visayas.

Caraga bagged 21 golds, 20 silvers, and 43 bronzes to land on eighth place, while Soccsksargen took the eleventh place with 15 golds, 25 silvers, and 36 bronzes.

Zamboanga Peninsula finished with 3 golds, 17 silvers, and 14 bronzes.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao had 2 golds, 3 silvers, and 5 bronzes.

Mindanao’s six regions won a total of 115 out of 443 gold medals at stake.

Next year’s Palaro will be held in Agusan del Sur. (MindaNews)