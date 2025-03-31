Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz signs autographs after delivering her message during the opening ceremony of the Caraga Regional Athletic Games 2025 in Nasipit, Agusan del Norte, on March 30. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 31 March) – Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz has encouraged Caraga’s student-athletes to set their sights beyond the Palarong Pambansa, the country’s largest annual sporting event for schools.

In her keynote message during the opening ceremony of the Caraga Regional Athletic Games (CRAG) 2025 in Nasipit, Agusan del Norte on March 30, Diaz, the first Filipino Olympic gold medalist in weightlifting, urged young athletes to dream bigger and work toward competing in international arenas.

“Kung manalo man kayo ngayon, tuloy pa rin ang training dahil mayroong Palarong Pambansa pa. Mangarap din kayo higher than Palarong Pambansa – SEA Games, Asian Games, Olympics. Kaya n’yo ‘yan, kailangan maniwala kayo,” Diaz said.

(If you win today, keep on training because there’s still Palarong Pambansa. Dream even bigger – Southeast Asian Games, Asian Games, Olympics. You can do it, you just have to believe in yourself.)

This year’s CRAG has drawn 6,093 athletes vying for the chance to represent the region in the Palarong Pambansa 2025, which is set to take place from May 24 to June 2 in Ilocos Norte, Pedro Tecson, Department of Education (DepEd) Caraga information officer, said.

Diaz emphasized her commitment to mentoring young athletes, noting that weightlifting holds great potential for Filipinos.

She shared that she and her husband have established the HD Weightlifting Academy to help aspiring weightlifters hone their skills and achieve their dreams.

“Ginagawa ko ito hindi lang para sa akin kundi para sa lahat ng batang nangangarap at para sa pagpasok natin ng weightlifting sa Palarong Pambansa,” Diaz said.

(I am doing this not just for myself but for all children who dream and for the inclusion of weightlifting in Palarong Pambansa.)

In February 2025, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara announced that weightlifting will debut as a demonstration sport in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa, with Diaz herself serving as the resource person.

Diaz also inspired the athletes by affirming that one of them could one day become an Olympic champion.

“Naniniwala ako na isa sa inyo ay magiging champion balang araw sa Olympics, maging pati sa buhay at sa pagiging isang tunay na Pilipino,” she added.

(I believe that one of you will become a champion someday in the Olympics, as well as in life and in being a true Filipino.)

Diaz highlighted the importance of perseverance, discipline, and dedication, reminding athletes that there are no shortcuts in sports.

The event is hosted by the Division of Agusan del Norte, with most sports competitions happening in the province. However, the weightlifting competition will be held in Agusan del Sur.

DepEd Director IV Lucio Jesus S. Abalos, who was also present at the opening ceremony, addressed the athletes, reminding them that success is forged through hard work and determination.

“Ang ginto ay hindi lang basta hinuhukay; pinapanday ito ng tiyaga at dedikasyon,” Abalos said.

(Gold is not simply dug up; it is forged through perseverance and dedication.)

Apart from the debut of weightlifting as a demo sport in Palarong Pambansa 2025, Abalos announced that pole vaulting for secondary girls will also make its debut, inspired by the achievements of Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena.

With Caraga region, specifically Agusan del Sur, set to host the Palarong Pambansa in 2026, Abalos expressed confidence that the dedication of DepEd Caraga, local government units, and other partners will ensure a successful and memorable event for over 10,000 athletes nationwide.

In the Palarong Pambansa 2023 held in Cebu, the Caraga Region secured a total of 11 gold, 13 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

The CRAG will run from March 30 to April 4, 2025. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao / MindaNews)