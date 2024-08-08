Boxer Nesthy Petecio of Davao del Sur. Photo from FB page of Philippine Sports Commission



MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 08 August) – Filipino boxer Nesthy Petecio lost via split decision to Poland’s Julia Szeremeta in the semi-final round early Thursday morning (Philippine time) of the 57-kg category in the Paris Olympics.

All the five judges favored Petecio in the first round. Szeremeta, however, scored 4-1 in the second round, making the third and final round the decisive one for both fighters.

Petecio, a native of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur and a silver medalist in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (which actually took place in 2021), delivered swift, clean blows in the first round.

But in the second round the 20-year old Pole showed she has a bag of tricks, making fakes before unleashing straight punches.

Petecio, 32, highly favored to win the match due to her vast experience and performance in the earlier matches, accepted her defeat with grace, smiling after the decision was announced and bowing to the appreciative audience.

Petecio’s loss ended the Philippines’ boxing campaign at the Paris Olympics.

Aira Villegas, another Filipino boxer, also took home a bronze after losing to Buse Naz Kaciroglu of Turkiye in the semi-final round of the 50-kg division.

The Philippines now has two golds, courtesy of gymnast Carlos Yulo, and two bronzes. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)