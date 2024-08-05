Davao City, Philippines – The local government unit of Davao City issued an advisory for the IRONMAN 70.3 2024 Davao City event from August 5-11.

Several road closures, including the Davao City Coastal Road and Davao-Cotabato Road, will be in effect to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the race. Motorists are advised to plan their routes ahead to minimize inconvenience. This advisory aims to help maintain a safe and orderly traffic flow during the IRONMAN 70.3 2024 Davao City event.

August 5-8, 2024 (Monday-Thursday) – Event Preparation

The city will close both directions of the Davao City Coastal Road from the intersection of Davao-Cotabato Road (Bago Aplaya) to the corner of Talomo Road for 24 hours each day.

August 9, 2024 (Friday) – Gwapa Dabawenya Run Course

The city will close both directions of the Davao City Coastal Road from the intersection of Davao-Cotabato Road (Bago Aplaya) to the corner of Punta Dumalag Road for 24 hours.

August 10, 2024 (Saturday) – IronKids Race Courses

The city will close both directions of the Davao City Coastal Road from the intersection of Davao-Cotabato Road (Bago Aplaya) to the corner of Tulip-Ecoland Drive for 24 hours.

August 11, 2024 (Sunday) – IRONMAN 70.3 Race Courses

The city will close both directions of the Davao City Coastal Road from the intersection of Davao-Cotabato Road (Bago Aplaya) to the corner of Tulip-Ecoland Drive for 24 hours.

From 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM, the city will close the northbound direction of Davao-Cotabato Road from the intersection of Davao City Coastal Road (Bago Aplaya) to the boundary of Davao City and Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur .

Note: The southbound direction towards Sta. Cruz will remain open for two-way traffic. The city will enforce a temporary speed limit of 40 kph for light vehicles and 30 kph for buses and trucks.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their trips ahead to avoid inconvenience. Adherence to traffic advisories and observing the designated speed limits is crucial for a safe journey.

Live traffic map (via Waze)

Davao CTTMO traffic advisory

Swim Course

Bike Course

Run Course

Sources: Davao CTTMO, Iron Man 70.3 website