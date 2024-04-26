Members of the Zamboanga City elementary boys receive their gold medals on April 26, 2024 as champions in the ZPRAA Meet. Photo courtesy of Zamboanga City Sports Division Office

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 26 April) – Zamboanga City bagged 102 gold medals to emerge as the overall champion in this year’s Zamboanga Peninsula Regional Athletic Association Meet, according to the official medal tally report livestreamed by the Department of Education Regional Office IX.

The city also earned 97 silver and 93 bronze medals for a total haul of 292 medals.

“After nine years!” City Mayor John Dalipe exclaimed upon knowing the results of the games that ended Friday.

Zamboanga del Sur was a strong second with 101 gold, 71 silver and 65 bronze medals, or just one gold medal shy of the champion host city.

Dipolog City had 87 gold, 88 silver and 65 bronze medals to place 3rd.

Zamboanga Sibugay ranked 4th with 35 gold, 26 silver and 57 bronze medals followed by Pagadian City with 28 gold, 34 silver and 57 bronze medals.

Zamboanga del Norte, Isabela City and Dapitan City settled for the 6th, 7th and 8th places, respectively.

The high heat index forced the host city and ZPRAA management to reschedule outdoor games to late afternoon and evening. Indoor games were held in airconditioned venues.

The games were held at the Joaquin Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex in Baliwasan, this city. (Frencie Carreon/MindaNews)