Maasim fisherfolk struggle to stay afloat amid climate change, rising costs and coastal development

MAASIM, Sarangani (MindaNews / 21 June 2026) — For nearly four decades, the sea has been both a provider and a teacher for Ramon Mondejar.

The veteran fisherman arrived in Barangay Tinoto in 1987, when the coastal village was still sparsely populated and the waters of Sarangani Bay teemed with fish. Back then, fishermen rarely had to venture far from shore. Coral reefs flourished beneath the surface, mangroves lined sections of the coast, and marine life was abundant enough to sustain generations of fishing families.

Today, the picture is starkly different.

“Kung ibase nako sukad nagsugod ko’g panagat sa 1987 hangtod karon, murag 20 porsyento nalang ang nahabilin nga isda sa Sarangani,” the 50-year old Mondejar said, estimating that only about a fifth of the fish population remains compared to what he encountered when he first started fishing.

The observation comes from a man whose life has been shaped by the sea. An elementary graduate, Mondejar spent years juggling different jobs—including construction work, portering at seaports, driving a habal-habal, and cutting hair — to support his family. Yet he always returned to fishing. “Walay kapoy-kapoy sir kay kinahanglan man nimo mabuhi. Kung kapuyon ka, wala kay paadtuan,” he said.

His wife, Rowena, arrived in Maasim in 2008 as a fish trader and shell collector. Together, they raised three children who all became professionals, a rare success story in a sector where many families struggle to make ends meet. The couple’s dedication earned them recognition as recipients of the Bayaning Mangingisda Award in Region 12. Their Asnalang-6 Fisherfolks Association in Tinoto also received recognition during the Sarangan Awards in 2025 and was cited as one of the province’s outstanding civil society organizations.

Ramon and Rowena Mondejar during the Gawad Parangal para sa mga Bayaning Mangingisda ng Rehiyon XII, where exemplary fisherfolk were recognized for their dedication and contributions to coastal communities and sustainable fisheries. Photo courtesy of Rowena Mondejar

Today, the association is involved in mangrove planting, coastal cleanups, crown-of-thorns removal activities, and fish cage operations under the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ National Bangus Development Program. Earlier this year, the group harvested 1,717 kilograms of milkfish worth more than ₱223,000. Yet despite these accomplishments, the Mondejars see a growing crisis unfolding in the fishing communities they represent.

The Asnalang-6 Fisherfolks Association, represented by Ramon and Rowena Mondejar, received the Second Place Award for Outstanding Civil Society Organization during the Sarangan Awards 2025, in recognition of the association’s significant contributions to community development, sustainable fisheries, and coastal resource management. Photo courtesy of Rowena Mondejar

Interviews with fishermen, local officials, and fisheries authorities reveal how climate change, rising operational costs, and rapid coastal development are converging to threaten the future of fishing in Maasim, a first-class coastal municipality with 6,621 registered fisherfolk and 583 registered fishing boats.

Climate Change: When the sea no longer behaves the same



For the fishing sector in Maasim, climate change is no longer a distant environmental concern. It is something they experience every time they venture out to sea. Many point to changing weather patterns as one of the primary reasons behind their declining fish catch. According to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), fish production in Sarangani dropped dramatically from 28,820.73 metric tons in 2024 to only 7,295.18 metric tons in 2025.

PSA data analyst Regine Jay Andoy said fishermen identified changing weather patterns, stronger winds, larger waves, and increasingly powerful underwater currents as major factors affecting their catch. The stronger currents have also damaged fish aggregating devices locally known as Payao, which many fishermen rely on to attract fish. As a result, some fishermen have stopped going out to sea altogether after repeatedly returning home with losses.

Ramon checks his motorboat and fishing gear before heading out to sea. For many fisherfolk, this daily routine has become increasingly uncertain as climate change brings unpredictable weather conditions and changing fish catch patterns. Photo by JORGE GOLLE

The Office of the Municipal Agriculture in Maasim records different figures, showing fish production increasing from 290.34 metric tons in 2024 to 1,088.53 metric tons in 2025.

Fisheries Coordinator Badarodin Benito explained that the discrepancy stems from different monitoring methods. While PSA relies on weekly monitoring at selected sites, municipal authorities record fish production daily through strategic checkpoints.

Despite the difference in figures, both sides agree that fish catch has become increasingly unpredictable. Fishermen interviewed for this report consistently described changes in sea conditions that have made fishing more difficult and more dangerous. Even slight changes in wind direction, wave patterns, or weather conditions can determine whether a fishing trip ends in profit or loss. Many fishermen now travel much farther than they did decades ago. According to Mondejar, sail to as far as the waters off Davao Oriental just to find enough catch.

The changes are also visible beneath the water. Mondejar recalled how colorful coral reefs once dominated portions of the coastline during the 1980s and 1990s. “Kanang mga corals, sa TikTok nalang makita karon nga mga nindot kaayo, mao na sa una diri. Karon wala na” (Those beautiful corals that you see on TikTok, that’s how they looked here before. Now they’re gone), he said. According to him, the decline became noticeable between 2000 and 2010.

The disappearance of corals was followed by a steady decline in fish populations and other marine species. Coral bleaching is now visible in parts of the bay, according to fishermen and local observers.

The deterioration is particularly alarming because Maasim forms part of the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape, a protected marine area spanning more than 210,000 hectares. The protected seascape hosts more than 400 reef fish species, 27 mangrove species, dozens of coral genera, dugongs, whale sharks, dolphins, and whales. Yet despite its protected status, fishermen say environmental degradation remains visible.

The decline of coral reefs and fish habitats, coupled with increasingly erratic weather conditions, has left many fishermen wondering whether future generations will still be able to depend on the sea.

Fuel Crisis: the high cost of catching less



Even before fishermen leave shore, many are already calculating whether a fishing trip is worth the risk. According to Mondejar, operating costs have risen dramatically over the years. Before the fuel crisis triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East early this year, a fisherman typically needed around ₱600 to cover fuel, bait, food, battery charging, and other expenses. Today, the same trip can cost more than ₱1,000. The problem is not just the rising cost of fuel but the uncertainty of returns.

According to Mondejar, only one out of every four fishing trips can be considered profitable. Even during a 15-day fishing period, fishermen consider themselves fortunate if five days produce a substantial catch. The remaining trips often result in losses or break-even earnings. There are times when a fisherman spends more than ₱1,000 and returns home with only a kilogram of fish worth around ₱150.

For younger fishermen such a Rowel Dadios, 44, and Jenmar Hundanie, 42, uncertainty has become a permanent feature of life. Dadios started fishing at 13 years old while Hundanie began at 14. Both continue to fish independently in Tinoto. Unlike members of organized fisherfolk associations, however, they say they have largely been excluded from government assistance programs. Despite paying annual registration fees and complying with permit requirements, they have never received boats, engines, fishing gears, or other forms of assistance. “Ang mga association nanubra na ilang mga pukot, pasol, ice chest, makina ug uban pa, samtang kami wala gyud unya pareho ra mi nagabayad kada tuig og permit.”

Jenmar Hundanie started fishing at age 14. Photo by JORGE GOLLE

They estimate spending between ₱600 and ₱1,000 annually for permits, registrations, clearances, and transportation expenses related to compliance requirements, yet feel they receive little in return. Dadios also alleged that some government assistance ends up benefiting politically connected individuals rather than the poorest fishermen.

The Office of the Municipal Agriculture acknowledges that beneficiary lists require updating. According to Benito, some beneficiaries listed in previous programs have since died, relocated, or failed to renew registrations but continue appearing in records. The municipality is now conducting profiling activities to update beneficiary databases.

The economic pressure has forced many fishermen to seek alternative livelihoods. Some have left fishing and are now construction workers, factory employees in General Santos City, store attendants, drivers, and laborers. Others reportedly engage in illegal cigarette trading to supplement their income. Women in fishing households have also become increasingly important contributors to family income through fish vending, dried fish production, and sari-sari stores.

Compounding the situation is the issue of fish pricing. According to Mondejar, fishermen often have little control over the prices they receive because middlemen dominate transactions at fish landing sites and ports. With fish catch already declining, the imbalance further reduces their earnings.

Commercial fishing vessels operating near municipal waters have also intensified competition. Mondejar and Benito identified encroachment by commercial vessels as a major concern. Municipal fishermen often find themselves competing against larger boats equipped with better technology and greater capacity. For many small fishermen, the odds are increasingly stacked against them.

Coastal Development: a protected seascape under pressure



While climate change and rising costs have squeezed fishermen from one side, rapid coastal development is creating pressure from another. Historical satellite imagery comparing 2006 and 2025 reveals the scale of transformation along Maasim’s coastline.

Building footprints across coastal barangays increased from approximately 1,731 structures in 2006 to around 8,234 structures in 2025—a staggering increase of more than 375 percent within less than two decades.

A comparative geospatial heatmap analysis of satellite imagery from 2006 (above) and 2025 (below) illustrates the rapid expansion of human settlements, infrastructure, and other developments along the coastal areas of Maasim, Sarangani. Heatmap / Jorge Golle

For fishermen who witnessed the area’s transformation, the consequences are increasingly visible.

When Mondejar first arrived in Tinoto, he recalled that fewer than a hundred people lived in the area. Today, the population has grown into the thousands (6,698 as of the 2024 census of the PSA). According to him, the population boom has contributed to environmental degradation through increasing wastewater discharge, garbage generation, and pressure on marine ecosystems. He believes wastewater from homes, resorts, and commercial establishments eventually finds its way into the sea: detergent residues, household wastewater, and effluent from septic systems. The result, he said, is a gradual decline in water quality and marine habitats.

Plastic pollution has become another growing concern. Garbage is now visible along coastlines, within mangrove areas, and even among remaining coral habitats. The Asnalang-6 Fisherfolks Association conducts coastal cleanup drives twice every month, and during each activity volunteers often collect more than ten sacks of garbage.

Despite these efforts, members acknowledge they are struggling to keep up with the volume of waste. Mangroves continue to exist in parts of the municipality, but fishermen say garbage accumulation threatens these important ecosystems that serve as breeding and nursery grounds for many fish species.

Tourism development presents an even more complicated picture. Resorts have generated jobs and economic opportunities for some residents, with several former fishermen now working as caretakers, maintenance personnel, and tourism workers. Yet fishermen say some developments have also created new conflicts.

According to Mondejar, several resorts have installed floating barriers, nets, and cordoned-off areas that limit access to traditional docking sites. Some fishermen claim they have lost spaces where they previously anchored their boats. There have also been incidents in which tourists boarded fishing boats to take photographs, resulting in damage that fishermen themselves had to repair.

Floating barriers established by private resorts to protect guests and define exclusive swimming zones have contributed to the narrowing of traditional docking areas used by fisherfolk. The encroachment on nearshore spaces has forced some fishers to anchor their boats at greater distances, creating additional challenges for daily fishing operations and coastal access. Photo by JORGE GOLLE

At times, tensions between fishermen and resort operators have escalated into confrontations. Some fishermen have reportedly suffered injuries after becoming entangled in barriers installed near resort properties. Benito said he was unaware of the complaints and promised to look into the issue.

Ryan Sayson Jama, Municipal Ecological Management Specialist, explained that structures within the protected seascape fall under the jurisdiction of the Protected Area Management Board. Jama also disclosed that not all resorts currently possess complete environmental permits and compliance certificates, although the municipality has given operators until December to comply with environmental requirements before renewing their business permits.

For solid waste management, Jama said the municipality conducts garbage collection twice monthly using only two dump trucks. The local government also operates a septage treatment facility and provides assistance for sanitation projects. However, officials acknowledge that available resources remain insufficient to keep pace with development. Jama believes changing public attitudes toward waste management is equally important, adding that barangays should be at the forefront of implementing solid waste management programs.

Despite the area’s status as a protected seascape, questions remain about enforcement and oversight. Requests for interviews and data from the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) during a visit to their office in Alabel on May 21 and via e-mail on the same day, were passed on from provincial to regional to the national office of the DENR but have remained unanswered as of June 20.

The lack of response left several questions unresolved, particularly regarding resort developments, coastal easements, and enforcement actions within the protected area.

Meanwhile, fisherfolk continue to express concerns about illegal fishing. Mondejar identified the use of fine-mesh nets and the practice known as “lagtang” as ongoing threats. Authorities acknowledge the challenge, noting that proving violations often requires laboratory testing and scientific evidence before cases can be filed.

Enforcement capacity remains another challenge. While BFAR has deployed patrol assets, local officials say available boats are aging and often unserviceable. Benito said local authorities sometimes have to rent boats to conduct patrols, while the Coast Guard and Maritime Police also rely on local government assets during operations.

For fishermen, stronger enforcement remains among the most urgent needs. “Kung kaning Coast Guard, Maritime, BFAR, LGU kumpleto lang unta og gamit labi na sakyanan pangdagat, wala siguroy mangabuso sa atong kadagatan ilabi na diri sa Maasim,” Mondejar said.

Despite the challenges, fishermen continue searching for solutions. Mondejar’s association has diversified into coastal tourism, operating tour boats that provide alternative income for members. The group also advocates for better beneficiary targeting, stronger enforcement against illegal fishing, modern fishing technologies, and expanded livelihood opportunities.

For many fishing families, however, the future remains uncertain. Climate change is altering the sea they depend on, rising costs are making every trip more expensive, and coastal development is reshaping the shoreline around them. (Jorge Golle / The Mindanao Sentinel, for MindaNews)

(This story was produced with the support of Earth Journalism Network.)