SPECIAL REPORT | Marhaba Boracay: Making this tourist destination Muslim-friendly 

Jun N. Aguirrre of Boracay Island News Network / Patricio P. Diaz Fellow

BORACAY ISLAND, Aklan (MindaNews / 01 September) — At the heart of Boracay, one of the best beaches in the world, lies a community of Muslims who, for several years, have come for peace and trade. These days, the community is playing a bigger role as Boracay looks forward to more Muslims visiting because of the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) Halal Beach Tourism Destination Program.

Solaiman Daud Maguindanao, an Imam of Masjid Al-Noor Mosque at Sitio Ambulong Barangay Manoc-manoc, said some their fellow Muslims who come to Boracay are now visiting their community to pay homage.

The tourists include those coming not only from Mindanao but also from Indonesia, Pakistan and Malaysia and other Islamic countries. Although it was initially not clear to him how the program would run, he learned it was a flagship program of the DOT and even the Department of Education has invited him to talk about Halal Tourism.

“We are excited for the prospects of good economic returns for Muslims in the months to come,” he told Boracay Island News Network (BINN).

Imam Solaiman Daud Maguindanao of Boracay inside the Masjid Al-Noor Mosque in Manocmanoc Boracay. Photo by JUN AGUIRRE

Maguindanao, who hails from Balo-i in Lanao del Norte, arrived in Boracay in 2019 through the prodding of some relatives who have been living here for decades. He added that as an Imam, he has been helping ensure authorities that all Muslim residents in Boracay abide by the ordinances of the local government and contribute to efforts aimed at ensuring peace in this island paradise.

“Currently, there are around 2,000 Muslims in Boracay, many of whom work as souvenir traders,” Maguindanao said. With Halal Tourism, he hopes to sell products from their areas of origin in Mindanao to “showcase our tradition and cultures to tourists.”

There are also two madaris (plural of madrasah) for their children’s education.

According to CrescentRating, dubbed ”the world’s leading authority on Halal travel,” Halal tourism refers to the “tourism segment which caters to the faith-based needs of Muslim travelers.”

Marhaba Boracay



Tourism Secretary Maria Esperanza Christina Frasco launched the Halal Tourism program here on September 10, 2024 during Tourism Week. The launch of the Muslim-friendly cove for families and travelers within the Boracay Newcoast private beach was initiated by the local government unit of Malay, where Boracay is, and the DOT, in partnership with Megaworld Hotels & Resorts.

The launch was dubbed “Marhaba Boracay: Halal Shores for Muslim travelers.” Marhaba is Arabic for welcome.

Frasco noted that as more tourists seek destinations that cater to their cultural and religious needs, Halal Tourism is likely to have a far-reaching impact on the country’s tourism industry, generating new opportunities in hospitality, travel services, and tourism management.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco at the launch of Marhaba Boracay on 10 September 2024. Photo courtesy of the Department of Tourism

“We welcome Muslims as tourists not only for economic reasons but to show their cultures will be highlighted and appreciated,” Frasco added during the launch at the Newcoast Convention Center at Belmont Hotel here.

At the launch, Faisal Arumac, President of the Boracay Muslim Community (BMC), thanked organizers of Marhaba Boracay for recognizing their Islamic culture. He said the BMC supports the program “100 per cent” and hopes that more Muslims from other countries, especially in the neighboring countries like Brunei, Malaysia, and Indonesia, come to visit, to strengthen the country’s tourism industry.

According to the DOT, the Marhaba Cove spans around 850 sqm and is envisioned as a special-use area for Muslim travelers and families, taking into consideration Islamic laws.

“The launch of Marhaba, an inclusive area for Muslim travelers, is a first for Boracay and in the Philippines. This initiative directly responds to the feedback from our Muslim guests, particularly from our BIMP-EAGA diplomatic corps, who recognize the need for such a space on this island. Marhaba represents our dedication to ensuring that all travelers, regardless of faith, can enjoy the world-renowned shores of Boracay,” Frasco said.

BIMP-EAGA

Tourism Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar said talks to establish the Muslim-friendly cove between the Local Government Unit of Malay (LGU-Malay) and DOT, in partnership with Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, began in April following the Boracay Diplomatic and Business Forum, where diplomats from the BIMP-EAGA suggested more Halal and Muslim-friendly tourism offerings for the island.

The Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area, or BIMP-EAGA, is a 31-year old cooperation among the Philippines and East ASEAN countries – Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia, to spur development in remote and less developed areas in these countries. In the Philippines, Mindanao and Palawan are part of the BIMP-EAGA.

Datu Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Ambassador of Malaysia, told the BINN during the Boracay launch that the Tourism Secretary’s declaration was perhaps the first of its kind among predominantly Christian countries worldwide.

Castelino noted that the Philippines is a predominantly Christian country surrounded by Islamic countries.

“I am confident that Halal Tourism in this country will prosper,” he said.

Aside from Malaysia, diplomats from other predominantly Muslim countries such as Brunei and Indonesia expressed support for the Halal Tourism flagship program of the Philippines.

The Philippines has a predominantly Muslim region in Mindanao – the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, where tourism destinations are now being actively promoted by their local government units.

In the peace negotiations between the Philippine government (GPH) and the Moro liberation fronts, the third party facilitators were Indonesia for the GPH and Moro National Liberation Front and Malaysia for GPH and Moro Islamic Liberation Front. Both countries are members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which has been helping the Philippines in the Bangsamoro peace processes.

Halal Beach Tourism Area



In May last year, four months before the DOT launch here, Megaworld Hotels and Resorts (MHR), owner of Belmont Hotel, signed a memorandum of understanding in Dubai together with the DOT to establish more Muslim-friendly properties in the Philippines. Belmont Hotel here became the first of its kind in the country to be accredited as Halal Beach Tourism area.

Muslim-friendly cove for families and travelers within the Boracay Newcoast private beach Photo by JUN AGUIRRE

Under the MOU, the DOT will engage MHR as a strategic partner in carrying out initiatives, from country branding, manpower training, product development, and related programs including the 2025 National Accommodation Standards Halal and Muslim-friendly Tourism Standards and Guidelines, Balik Bayani sa Turismo, Philippine Retirement Authority-accredited Merchant, and the Filipino Brand of Wellness.

All 13 properties of the hotel chain were officially recognized as 100% Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Establishments (MFAE), making it the first hotel group in the Philippines to achieve this milestone in record time.

Megaworld Hotels & Resorts was named “Muslim-Friendly Chain of the Year” at the Halal in Travel Awards held in Singapore last June.

8th among rising Muslim-friendly destinations

In June this year, the DOT welcomed the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2025’s recognition of the Philippines as among “rising Muslim-friendly destinations,” from 12th in 2024 to 8th in 2025 among non-OIC destinations.

The GMTI rates countries according to its Muslim-friendly tourism policies and programs.

“This recognition for the Philippines by the Global Muslim Travel Index 2025 affirms our steady commitment to introduce the Philippines as a halal and Muslim-friendly destination, as well as transforming our leading and emerging tourist spots to become those that practice inclusivity and diversity regardless of race and faith,” she said.

For GMTI, among the facilities and services tailored to meet the needs of Muslim travelers, are Qibla direction markers in guest rooms, availability of prayer rugs upon request, water-friendly toilets, and a list of nearby mosques.

The GMTI 2025 acknowledged that “some of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts’ properties also introduced features such as Halal-certified breakfast menus and dedicated kitchen sections that are also Halal-certified by the local Halal certification body to ensure strict adherence to dietary requirements, a designated public prayer space with separate areas for male and female use to maintain privacy, and a gender-separated spa facility that takes note of modesty and wellness needs.”

Brunei in Boracay

Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista was invited by the Sultanate of Brunei last year to show him how they do Halal tourism there.

The mayor is expected to implement several best practices of Brunei in Boracay. “What I learned while in Brunei for Boracay to become a Muslim-friendly tourism area includes identifying locations of private coves exclusive for Muslim women, enhanced facilities for travelers, Muslim-friendly accommodation and Halal Kitchen and for the DOT to develop a broader strategy in making Boracay appealing as a Muslim-friendly destination,” he said.

The mayor said there will be a prayer room for Muslims at the Tabon Port. The port is still under construction. We anticipate the booming of restaurants serving Halal food in Malay. The Halal Tourism Program is an ongoing development,” he said, adding three tourism establishments have been Halal certified.

On March 14 this year, the DOT Western Visayas partnered with the Department of Science and Technology and trained 20 hotel and restaurant managers on Halal certification.

It was gathered that the restaurant managers are still in the process of completing the requirements. One of the requirements is for the Malay LGU to operate a halal-certified slaughterhouse.

Boracay is a favorite destination for foreign and domestic tourists. Photo by JUN AGUIRRE

“The Malay LGU is doing its best to comply with all the requirements. This is the first time in the Philippines, so we have to be oriented with all the requirements to fulfill. This is still an ongoing development,” the mayor said.

According to the Malay Tourism Office, from January 1- July 31 this year, Boracay registered an increase of 14.33 percent in tourist arrivals – foreign and domestic — compared to last year.

Bautista said the Malay Tourism Office is sorting out data to determine if there’s an increase in tourist arrivals from Muslim countries. The data will be presented to y Frasco this month, in time for the Tourism Month celebration.

In 2024, Boracay registered tourist arrivals from Muslim countries such as Malaysia (34,970) and Saudi Arabia (14,314), Felix delos Santos, Malay Tourism Officer, said.

Tourism market

According to the DOT, the Philippines recorded 630,000 Muslim visitor arrivals in 2024, marking a 23% increase compared to 2023. Malaysia remains the top source of Muslim tourists, with many visitors traveling in large family groups year-round.

The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines in Southern Mindanao has expressed support for the country’s growing trend of halal tourism.

In an interview, Antonio ‘Tony’ Peralta, chair of the European Chamber of Commerce in Southern Mindanao, told the BINN that Halal tourism is important to promote Muslim-friendly tourism in the country. Southern Mindanao, also currently known as the Davao region, is composed of five provinces, namely Davao de Oro, Davao Del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, and Davao Occidental.

“Tourism continues to grow as the country is becoming a tourism hub, with the emergence of halal-certified establishments in the country. This development bodes well for promoting the country’s tourism to foreign markets, especially in the Middle East and South Asia,” Peralta said.

Partnership

On July 16 this year, the DOT and the Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to promote Muslim-friendly tourism in the Philippines during the 2nd Halal and Muslim-friendly Tourism Forum in Cebu City.

The event aimed to strengthen initiatives to make the Philippines a more accommodating destination for Muslim travelers through stakeholder collaboration and strategic partnerships.

The GTBA advocates Halal and Muslim-friendly Tourism in the Philippines. “As we strive to position the Philippines as a premier destination for Muslim travelers, we recognize the vital importance of creating an inclusive and welcoming environment that highlights our unique cultural and traditional heritage,” Taylan said.

The DOT and the GTBA will have another series of Halal Tourism promotion this month at the SM Megamall in Metro Manila.

Remarkable progress

In the foreword for the GMTI 2025, CrescentRating and HalalTrip Chief Executive Officer Fazal Bahardeen said the “significant strides in embracing the Muslim travel market” exerted by destinations beyond the OIC was “encouraging.”

“The remarkable progress of destinations like Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the Philippines, driven by proactive government strategies, showcases a genuine commitment to building inclusive and welcoming tourism ecosystems,” he noted.

“The Philippines is steadily positioning itself as a Muslim-friendly destination by strengthening its capacity to welcome Muslim travelers. Efforts focus on improving accessibility to Halal food and integrating Muslim-friendly features at key tourist sites,” according to the report published online on June 12, 2025.

The DOT also noted that in 2023 and 2024, the Halal in Travel Awards, which also honors countries in the GMTI rankings, recognized the Philippines as the Emerging Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year, among destinations outside the member-countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Not just for tourists



Maria Ninfa Desiree Segovia, chair of the Boracay Island Women’s Producers Cooperative (BIWPC), also welcomes Halal Tourism, not only to increase tourist arrivals but also to inculcate among Muslim children their traditions and culture.

The BIWPC has thousands of members in Malay, including Muslim women, particularly those from the Meranaw community.

“We have observed that many young Muslims, especially those who are born in Boracay, are not familiar with authentic Halal foods and what is not,” she said.

Muslims gather in a mosque in Boracay for prayer. Photo by JUN AGUIRRE



Vilma Cabatian, a restaurant owner in Kalibo and Boracay, is also hopeful about Halal Tourism.

“For several years, I saw how Muslims have grown their numbers in Boracay. However, it is a must that hotels and restaurants operating especially in Boracay would be Halal certified,” said Cabatian, whose family hails from Cotabato.

[Jun Aguirre / Boracay Island News Network. This story was produced under the Patricio P. Diaz Fellowship Program, implemented by the Mindanao Institute of Journalism and MindaNews under the Media Impact Philippines project. The program is supported by International Media Support (IMS) and co-funded by the European Union and the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA)]