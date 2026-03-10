Metro Dumaguete Water Celebrates 5 Years, Highlights P350M Investment

DUMAGUETE CITY — Metro Dumaguete Water proudly celebrated its fifth anniversary, marking a half-decade of dedicated service that drove P350 million in water service development and infrastructure investments.

The five-year milestone was the highlight of an anniversary celebration and employee recognition program held on February 23 at the Vineyard. Since commencing operations on February 1, 2021, MDW has continuously transformed the city’s water network. To mark this progress, the event celebrated Dumaguete City’s modernized infrastructure and honored the hardworking people who built it.

During the celebration, Chief Operating Officer Engr. Rober R. Cabiles emphasized that the investment reinforces MDW’s unwavering commitment to strengthen water reliability and service quality for Dumaguete City. He proudly detailed the key achievements that have defined MDW’s first five years of operation, notably the energization of two new pumping stations and the installation and replacement of over four kilometers of transmission lines to significantly boost supply capacity. The company also achieved major engineering firsts, including the successful construction the first ever pipe bridge in Negros Oriental.

In addition to physical infrastructure, MDW championed technological innovations to modernize its daily operations. This includes the integration of a telemetry system and the establishment of the Geographic Information System (GIS) to improve asset mapping, supply monitoring, and overall network management. Furthermore, the company solidified its commitment to unparalleled quality assurance with the recent accreditation of its laboratory as the sole Category C water laboratory in the entire province of Negros Oriental.

“Each priority is part of a comprehensive masterplan,” Cabiles shared during his address. “These projects were deliberate steps toward the overall improvement of our water services for Dumaguetenos,”.

Beyond the pipes and facilities, the 5th-anniversary event was a heartfelt tribute to the MDW workforce. From its beginnings in 2021, MDW has grown into a strong team of over 200 local Dumaguete City employees. The recognition program honored their hard work alongside key figures, including Metro Pacific Water President Andrew Pangilinan and Dumaguete City Water District General Manager Roderick Diaz.

As MDW celebrates its first five years, the company shows no signs of slowing down. Looking forward for the rest of 2026 and beyond, MDW is already preparing to roll out an additional P204 million in capital expenditure projects. This next phase of investment is designed to further expand the system, boost operational efficiency, and proactively address the growing water demand of Dumaguete City for the years to come.

Metro Dumaguete Water is the joint venture company of the Dumaguete City Water District and Metro Pacific Water, a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Investment Corporation. It commenced its operations of the City’s water system in February 2021.