MDW ramps up efficiency measures to serve Dumaguete public

DUMAGUETE CITY – Metro Dumaguete Water is strengthening its operational efficiency as fuel price hike driven by the Middle East crisis is projected to impact water production costs.

The use of Variable Frequency Drive was introduced to MDW pumping stations to promote the efficient use of power, while still maintaining productivity.

The water utility company, which draws water from 22 deep wells through diesel-powered pumps, said the cost of delivering water to the more than 30,000 households and accounts in its service area could double as fuel prices are predicted to reach over P80 per liter if the war in the Middle East continues.

Chief Operating Officer Engr. Robert R. Cabiles said that aside from using oil by-products to draw water from the aquifer, the company also uses gasoline and diesel for their other equipment and their motor vehicles.

MDW invested on a camera logger, the first of its kind in the region, to conduct a thorough inspection and analysis on the status of its deep wells.

“While operating costs continue to rise, we call on our consumers to observe responsible water use to contribute to the sustainability of our groundwater sources and reliable service,” Cabiles said.

Meanwhile, the company continues implementing operational efficiency measures aimed at reducing water losses and optimizing production. One of Metro Dumaguete Water’s milestone is the 7% decrease in power usage while producing more water for its customers. This is an important development while water utilities mitigate the impact of the oil price hike.

The MDW reservoir.

MDW continues to invest in infrastructure developments that enhance operational efficiency. These include electromechanical updates for pumping stations to continue the reduction of energy consumption and rehabilitation of pipelines to minimize water losses. These measures ensure reliable water production and distribution, while being cost-effective amid fluctuating fuel prices.

“Metro Dumaguete Water reaffirms its commitment to provide safe and reliable water supply for Dumaguete City, even as it continues to navigate through the higher cost of production in this unusual time,” Cabiles said.

Metro Dumaguete Water is the joint venture company of the Dumaguete City Water District and Metro Pacific Water, a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Investment Corporation. It commenced its operations of the City’s water system in February 2021.