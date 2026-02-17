UPMin CommGuild’s 9th #Speak-Up! Competition draws over 15 schools from Davao Region

DAVAO CITY — The University of the Philippines Mindanao Communicators’ Guild (CommGuild) successfully conducted its flagship event, the 9th #Speak-UP! Regional Inter-High School Public Speaking and Media Arts Competition, last February 15, 2026, at the UP Mindanao Atrium in Mintal, Davao City.

With the theme, “Reclaiming Narratives and Defending Voices through Meaningful Creativity for Mindanao and Beyond,” the event underscored the power of communication in empowering young journalists and promoting social awareness, driven towards excellence in storytelling that uplifts the voices of Mindanaoans and communities beyond.

The event featured two major competitions: the Oration and Extemporaneous Speaking Competition, which gathered 13 participating schools, and the Radio Broadcasting Competition, which welcomed 11 participating schools across Davao Region.

The University of the Philippines Mindanao campus in Davao City. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

The event started with a welcome address from the organization’s co-adviser, who highlighted the power of voice as part of the story of Mindanao and beyond. This was followed by a talk from the guest speaker, Ms. Kath Cortez of Davao Today, who emphasized the responsibility that comes with journalism and public speaking.

“Journalism and public speaking are two powerful ways to change the world. For the record, you are not just lucky to have that power. You have the responsibility to make it happen in the name of honesty, integrity, and justice,” Ms. Cortez shared.

During the Oration Round, participants bravely delivered their pieces centered on amplifying marginalized voices, historical injustices, media and representation, environment and ancestral lands, and peace and resilience in Mindanao and other communities. The top five from the Oration Round advanced to the Extemporaneous Round, where they faced diverse questions revolving around current affairs, media, and society.

Meanwhile, the Radio Broadcasting Competition tested the participants’ skills in scriptwriting, technical application, and live broadcasting with only a two-hour preparation time. The news material covered the recent national issues and a press conference simulation based on the guest speaker’s talk.

In the end, Princess Vinize Banzali of Philippine Academy of Sakya, Inc., was hailed as Champion of the Oration and Extemporaneous Speaking Competition, while the Ateneo de Davao Senior High School emerged as the Champion of the Radio Broadcasting Competition.



The event concluded with closing messages from CommGuild’s Scholarch, Deputy Scholarch, Herald of Education, and Herald of Communication, who emphasized that the event was more than just a competition but also served as a platform to advance calls and advocacies, amplify voices, and inspire meaningful action through communication. (Dwayne Sinamban/UPMin CommGuild Herald of Education)

(The University of the Philippines Mindanao Communicators’ Guild (CommGuild) is the official academic organization of the BA Communication and Media Arts (BACMA) program. The organization provides avenues that strengthen communicative skills, social awareness, and critical thinking among its constituents in the BACMA community, UP Mindanao, and the youth, with the aim of social change through meaningful use of communication and media for Mindanao and beyond.)