DOH Davao-led outreach benefits 2,548 Davao Occidental residents

Various medical consultations and services were offered during the DOH Davao-led outreach.

DOH Davao took the lead in championing inclusive healthcare in the recently conducted Community Outreach and Immersion Activity (COIA) in Barangay South Lamidan, Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental.

The outreach was conducted through the Regional Inter-Agency Committee for Indigenous Peoples Health (RIA-CIPH XI), bringing together national and local government partners to deliver inclusive healthcare to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

DOH Davao Officer in Charge Regional Director Dr. Ellenietta HMV N. Gamolo was on the ground to meet with local officials and to discuss ways to strengthen the healthcare system in the community.

National government agencies and civil-society organizations contributed to the event by providing services for those in need.

“Every community, no matter how remote, deserves access to quality healthcare so that services reach those who need them most and may it empower the residents to live healthier lives,” said Dr. Gamolo.

A total of 2,548 residents received free medical and social services during the week-long outreach that ran from November 3-7, 2025.

Residents lined up early in the morning for free health services; medical consultations (fam med, IM, ophthalmology, optometry, ENT and pedia); dental services (tooth extraction and fluoridation); OB GYN (ultrasound, prenatal, gynecology, implant insertion and removal); surgery (circumcision, excision, and consultation); capillary blood glucose; and provision of drugs and medicines.

Beyond healthcare, the event also brought social services; the AFP – 73rd Infantry Battalion offered free haircuts; the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and Local Civil Registrar (LCR) assisted with birth registration; PhilHealth XI facilitated First Patient Encounters (FPEs), membership registration, and record updating; and Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWD) issued indigent certificates and updated 4Ps records.

Among the recipients of physical therapy and rehabilitation was Adelfa Lumayas, 61, and a resident of Sitio Kiadkad, Don Marcelino, who suffered a stroke several years ago.

“Dako kaayo akong pasalamat sa DOH, kay nakatabang gyud ni sa akong paglakaw balik (I am very grateful to the DOH because this has really helped me walk again),” said Adelfa.

The activity drew strong collaboration from RIA-CIPH XI members and partner agencies, including the Southern Philippines Medical Center, Davao Regional Medical Center, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples XI, Armed Forces of the Philippines – 10th Infantry Division, Philippine National Police – Regional Office XI, National Commission of Senior Citizens XI, Department of Education XI, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation XI, Department of Social Welfare and Development XI, Davao Medical School Foundation – Institute on Primary Health Care, and Integrated Phils. Assoc. of Optometrists.

The initiative reflects DOH’s ongoing mission to bring quality healthcare closer to underserved and unserved communities and aligning with the principles of Universal Health Care by providing equitable access to essential health services for all Filipinos. (DOH Davao PR)