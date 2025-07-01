DOH Davao, DepEd eye 2,600+ kids in school-based health assessment

Early detection and health assessments are essential in ensuring that every child grows healthy. Undiagnosed conditions such as hearing, vision, or dental problems can lead to poor academic performance, lower self-esteem, and long-term health complications.

DOH Undersecretary of Health Dr. Abdullah B. Dumama, Jr. leads DOH Davao in conducting school-based health assessments for Grade 1 kids in the Davao Region.

To promote health and well-being among school children, DOH Davao partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) Region XI to conduct a series of health assessment activities for school kids. The activity, which formed part of the campaign “Assessment for Better Development: Tutukan ang Early Detection para Bawat Bata Malusog!” debuted on June 29, 2025 at San Roque Central Elementary School in Obrero, Davao City.

The assessment activity sought to detect developmental issues among Grade 1 learners to ensure early intervention and prevent long-term health and learning difficulties. DOH Davao took the lead to provide free medical services: physical examinations, ear care and hearing screenings, vision screening, dental check-ups and deworming.

The activity was led by DOH Undersecretary of Health Dr. Abdullah B. Dumama, Jr. He was joined by Officer-In-Charge Regional Director Dr. Ellenietta HMV N. Gamolo, Officer-In-Charge Assistant Regional Director Dr. Grace Amistoso, and Local Health Support Division Chief Dr. Raquel Montejo.

DOH Davao Officer-In-Charge Regional Director Dr. Ellenietta HMV N. Gamolo (leftmost) and Officer-In-Charge Assistant Regional Director Dr. Grace Amistoso (right) oversee the health screenings that promote health and well-being among school children.

This health promotion effort models what a school-based health program can look like where early health interventions mold a child’s growth and educational success. These assessments are scheduled to roll out in eight identified elementary schools in the Davao Region throughout July, benefiting over 2,600 children.

“Early detection and health assessments help us to identify and address potential health concerns before they affect a child’s development and learning,” Dr. Dumama said.

DepEd Regional Director Dr. Allan G. Farnazo and Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) Medical Center Chief Dr. Ricardo B. Audan expressed their full support for school-based health programs. To bring success to this program, DOH Davao collaborated with SPMC, Davao Regional Medical Center, Davao Occidental General Hospital, and local government units to bring in medical expertise and essential health services.