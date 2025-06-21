PPI members adapt to digital landscape

In an unprecedented move, the Philippine Press Institute (PPI), also known as the national association of newspapers since 1964 and the oldest of its kind, has pioneered a digital transformation program, the PPI NEWS COMMONS, aimed at recalibrating the workings of community newspapers and strengthening their posture as catalysts for change.

On its 61st year, the Institute is ready to assess its roadmap and gains since the project went full blast during the pandemic, cementing PPI’s pivotal role as a trailblazing newspaper organization.

At Richmonde Hotel in Eastwood City, a three-day pre-event on the Media-Citizen Councils with the International Media Support (IMS) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, will set the stage for the second learning exchange forum on alternative dispute resolution and media self-regulation as mechanism for accountability and safeguard against attacks on journalists. To date, there are eleven local press councils spread accross the archipelago.

“The PPI as a formidable organization and the www.ppinewscommons.net as a groundbreaking news-aggregating website — feed each other, it has to, to keep each other alive,” says PPI executive director Ariel Sebellino. He also added that the Media-Citizen Councils are the heart and conscience of the symbiotic relationship between the media and the community they serve.

The PPI will train the spotlight on its 29th National Press Forum and General Membership Meeting which will underscore innovative and sustainable strategies to keep print alive through but not limited to the Journalist Trust Initiative (JTI) and enduring partnership with Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC). The Megaworld Corporation joins the multi-awarded NAC in helping PPI convene its members nationwide to also celebrate and recognize journalistic excellence via the 2024 Community Press Awards, the longest-running awards program for community newspapers, which now includes a category for best regional websites.

These community newspapers are competing in six daily and weekly categories, namely best regional websites, best edited community newspaper, best in photojournalism, best editorial page, best environmental reporting, and best in business and economic reporting: (weekly) Baguio Chronicle, MetroPost, Herald Express, Pahayagang Balikas, EV Mail, and (daily) Sun.Star Cebu, Sun.Star Davao, Sun.Star Pampanga, Daily Guardian, and Panay News.

The PPI Board salutes this year’s finalists and commends the support of other partners and collaborators that make the events possible such as the Asian Institute of Journalism and Communication (AIJC), Eastwood Richmonde Hotel (hotel partner), Shell Pilipinas Corporation, SM Investments Corporation (SMIC), Ayala Corporation, Japan Tobacco International (JTI), AirAsia, and Neitiviti Studios.

“You are the lifeblood of the organization,” says PPI chairman-president Rolando Estabillo who will address the general membership in the main event.

The Philippine Press Institute is a non-stock, non-profit private media organization duly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) whose principal mandate is to defend press freedom and promote ethical standards for the professional development of the Filipino journalist.