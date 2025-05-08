Mental health care during the elections

During the elections, information can feel overwhelming in online spaces. Taking a break from smartphone use can help ease heavy feelings. (Canva photo by Rachata Teyparsit / DOH XI)

DAVAO CITY (DOH-XI PR / 8 May) – Intense political seasons like the Philippine elections can greatly affect a person’s mental health. In the days that lead to the polls, communication and social experiences from advertising and news cycles, to conversations and interactions can cause heightened emotions that put tension on external relationships and personal well-being.

During the elections, people are also presented with an overwhelming amount of information especially in online spaces. Cyberbullying and trashposting (deliberately provocative or off-topic comments on social media designed to distract attention or derail discussion) make a quick scroll in newsfeeds easily stressful. The noise from misinformation and propaganda also contribute to the burden.

“Taking care of your mental health is important especially during the election period because a healthy mind allows you to think clearly,” said Dr. Caridad Liceralde-Matalam, mental health advocate and contributor to DOH Davao’s mental health program.

She added that when a person can think clearly, they are able to make sound decisions and maintain good relationships with the people around them.

Thinking clearly to participate in the elections, however, has more to do with keeping a healthy mind rather than actually thinking. A healthy mind, according to Dr. Matalam, enables you to manage your emotions, cope with stress and adapt to change. This is easier said than done in the election period’s political climate.

Be in control

She shares this advice to keep your headspace cool and mind clear: Be aware of the things within your control.

“Put aside the things that are beyond your control. Instead, focus on things that you can,” she said.

For example: bring your attention to the amount of information that you allow yourself to receive and how you respond to them. This tip can be useful especially for many people whose lifestyles are very integrated with social media where they mostly get their news and information.

“What we feed our mind results in feelings and actions. Choose what you read and listen to. Take a break from your phone every now and then and connect to nature instead,” she said.

Focusing on something neutral like your breath and looking after your own well-being make a big difference in freeing your head from the election tension.

Self-care first

Prioritizing self-care does wonders for a person, said psychologist Zander Von Baylon who works as a Chief Health Program Officer at the DOH Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center Davao.

“It maintains life balance and enables a sound mind for critical decision making,” Baylon said.

He recommends maintaining a good sleeping habit, eating healthy meals, and engaging in physical exercise.

If you are experiencing extreme amounts of negative emotions, he recommended to find time for activities that make you feel relaxed like listening to music, making art, or reading a book. Limiting exposure to social media and news especially during bedtime can also ease heavy feelings.

It is also recommended to connect with friends and family for supportive conversations and to seek early consultation, whenever accessible, with a therapist or counselor.

Baylon also added: set boundaries and limits—especially when navigating difficult conversations.

Over time, this practice allows a person to find a sense of self-compassion; this results to more kindness instead of criticism. A vote for kindness always goes a long way.

(National Center for Mental Health 24/7 Crisis Hotlines: 1553; 1800 1888 1553; 0919 057 1553; 0917 899 8727.) (DOH-XI press release)