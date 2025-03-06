World Hearing Day: Promoting Ear and Hearing Care for All

Hearing is a vital sense we often take for granted, yet it plays an important role in our daily lives. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.5 billion people worldwide experience hearing loss, with projections estimating over 500 million will have disabling hearing loss by 2030. Young people face higher risks due to frequent exposure to loud music and video games.

NOT TOO LOUD. Dr. David Mendoza, DOH Assistant Regional Director, and Sta. Ana Central Elementary School Principal Minnie Empasis talk to students about taking care of their ears.

“It is very important for everyone to take care of their ears because hearing is a very important sensory input to develop our speech and language. Our ears support the way we communicate with everyone throughout our life,” said Dr. Chris Robinson Laganao, section head of the Oto-Neuro-Audiology Department of the Otorhinolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

During the March 4 World Hearing Day activity conducted by the Department of Health Davao and SPMC for grade school students at Sta. Ana Central Elementary School, Dr. Laganao said that our environment is very much louder nowadays with common exposure to recreational noise, and noise pollution. He said that all age groups are at risk of developing noise-induced hearing loss.

This year’s World Hearing Day activity bears the theme “Changing mindsets: empower yourself to make ear and hearing care a reality for all!” It is a personal call for individuals of all ages to empower themselves to ensure healthy ears and hearing for themselves and others.

In observance of this, ear care education and services were given by DOH and SPMC to over 300 grade school students with hopes to inspire them with habits to take care of their hearing.

The Philippine Society of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery Southern Mindanao Chapter and Department of Education Region XI banded together with public health leaders to promote this healthy habit: to practice safe listening (keeping volume levels below 60% of max) to avoid permanent hearing loss due to prolonged exposure to loud sounds from listening to music and video gameplay.

EAR CHECK. An otolaryngologist checks the ear of a student in Sta. Ana Central Elementary School during a Linis Tenga activity on 4 March 2025 in observance of World Hearing Day.

WHO also recommended to take a “quiet day” to let the ears recover after events with loud music; to wear earplugs when in live music venues and events; to choose devices with safe listening features; and to see a doctor regularly to check hearing.

Dr. David Mendoza, DOH Davao Assistant Regional Director, said that unaddressed hearing loss affects learning, mental health, and overall quality of life.

“By raising awareness about ear and hearing care, we empower individuals, families, and especially our youth to take action, preventing hearing loss, seeking help when needed, and supporting those affected,” he said.