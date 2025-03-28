Health lessons from Ramadan

DOH-Davao administrative officer Mahadeah Emberga follows a carefully calculated schedule during Ramadan, one of the five pillars of Islam and is prescribed for Muslims as an act of worship and a form of spiritual purification.

DOH-Davao administrative officer Mahadeah Emberga (left) beams with good energy throughout Ramadan. Her fasting practice supports both physical and mental well-being as well as a sense of community.

She is diligent in her fasting practice but still makes sure that her work hours in the office remain productive.

“I try to avoid strenuous physical exertion during the day in order to conserve energy,” she said.

Her Ramadan fasting routine is marked by pre-dawn and sunset meals: Suhoor and Iftar.

In Suhoor, the pre-dawn meal eaten before the start of the fast, she said that she fixes balanced meal with carbohydrates, protein, and lots of water to stay hydrated throughout the day. In Iftar, the meal eaten at sunset to break the fast, she starts with fruits, dates if available, and water before taking in a full meal.

Diet is not the only defining feature of her practice.

“I also spend time in prayer and contemplation with my family,” she said. Faith and a lot of heart guides her practice, she said, but it never gets in the way of regular work routines because years of fasting have already taught her to keep things in balance.

“Fasting requires some adjustments to my daily schedule, especially with early mornings and late evenings for meals and prayers. At work, I plan tasks that require higher concentration earlier in the day, when my energy levels are higher. I make sure to take short breaks to rest when needed and stay mindful of pacing myself throughout the day. The understanding of my co-workers eases the struggle of balancing Ramadan fasting with the same work responsibilities,” she explained.

Her diligence in Ramadan has also given her a gift: a sense of wisdom on health that only fasting can grant. For her, fasting fosters discipline, patience, and focus.

She believes that Ramadan fasting offers benefits that go beyond the physical act of abstaining from food and drink. Not only does Ramadan provide her some kind of a “natural detox” for the body, giving her digestive system a chance to reset, the practice also teaches her to better manage impulses and to stay grounded.

This body wisdom has long been in the notes of Dr. Sherjan Kalim, a pathologist who advocates for Ibadah-friendly health facilities and reforms in health education through including Islamic concepts.

Dr. Kalim, steadfast in his Ramadan practice, said that Muslims believe in the extensive spiritual benefits of Ramadan. Apart from stronger faith and connection with Allah, they are also gifted self-discipline and patience, and appreciation for blessings and having more compassion for the less fortunate. Dr. Kalim added that physical benefits are equally noteworthy, too!

“It is obligatory for every healthy Muslim to fast and Allah will directly reward them,” he said. He added that the spiritual gift of fasting is generous and inclusive; fasting was prescribed not only for Muslims but also for previous nations, emphasizing its role in developing taqwa (God-consciousness).

Apart from detoxification and improved digestion (after the digestive system gets to take a break), fasting also guides the body towards controlled eating patterns. This induces a metabolic shift in the body that can aid weight loss and improved metabolism. Some studies suggest that fasting can promote cellular repair through processes like autophagy, where the body cleans out damaged cells.

“Fasting can help stabilize blood sugar levels and lower bad cholesterol,” he said.

Stock photo by Öznur Taskan at Pexels

The health benefits that come from Ramadan fasting illustrate centuries-old wisdom that guide people’s well-being.

“There is evidence to suggest that fasting can yield positive effects on your health as well as boost your mental health and well-being, improve mood, help relieve stress, anxiety and depression,” said Mayflor P. Espiritu, DOH-Davao Nutritionist-Dietitian IV.

“Our Muslim brothers and sisters paint a good example of what health looks like through mindful choices to reap these benefits. They eat a balanced diet, drink enough water, stay off tobacco and vaping, and more importantly, they take care of themselves and others,” she added.

Back in the DOH-Davao office, Emberga is seen pacing the hallways, signing papers and attending to colleagues and clients. She remains beaming with good energy in the days leading to Eid’l Fitr. Ramadan is enriching in the way that it supports both physical and mental well-being as well as a sense of community. This is woven into the lifestyle of Emberga.

She shared that whether it is breaking fast with her family or praying together at home or at the mosque, the practice strengthens her relationships and mutual support.

“It’s a time to pause and reflect on life’s blessings, strengthen my connection with Allah, and engage in acts of charity and kindness,” she said. Even though Deah’s hours at work are calculated, the journey doesn’t feel like math for her: her efforts all add up to better health, spirituality, and well-being.