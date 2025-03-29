Driving Innovation Across the Philippines: 11 NICER Centers Shaping the Future

In a bid to strengthen regional research and development, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) established the Niche Centers in the Regions for R&D (NICER) Program, a crucial initiative under the Science for Change Program (S4CP). This initiative funds universities and research institutions across the Philippines to drive innovation and economic growth tailored to local needs.

To showcase recent developments of the NICER program, DOST, through DOSTv, one of the flagship programs of the Science and Technology Information Institute (STII), has officially launched its newest and much-awaited TV program, Science Pinas. It is being aired on GTV every Saturday at 9:00 AM. These centers are also the highlights of the Science Pinas TV Show, where each episode explores groundbreaking research and innovations happening across the country.

Come and get to know these centers more

GARLIC AND OTHER AGRI-FOOD CONDIMENTS R&D CENTER

Hosted by Mariano Marcos State University, this center focuses on enhancing garlic and other key agri-food condiments’ production through scientific research and development. By improving farming techniques, disease management, and post-harvest processing, this initiative aims to boost the local condiments industry and support Filipino farmers.

BIODIVERSITY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER

Situated at Cebu Technological University, this center is focused on understanding and preserving the Philippines’ rich biodiversity. Researchers conduct assessments of flora and fauna, aiming to create conservation programs that protect endangered species and their habitats.

POTATO RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER

Benguet State University is leading the charge in developing improved potato production techniques. The center focuses on ensuring self-sufficiency in quality seed production, addressing the challenges faced by local farmers in accessing high-grade planting materials.

PILI RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER

Focusing on pili nut cultivation and processing, this center from Bicol University enhances the production of high-quality pili products while supporting local farmers and businesses. The initiative seeks to expand the pili industry both locally and internationally.

CACAO RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER

Hosted by the University of Southern Mindanao, this center is at the forefront of developing sustainable cacao farming practices to improve productivity and quality. It supports local chocolate production and promotes the Philippines as a key player in the global cacao market.

TAMARIND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER

Specializing in the development of tamarind-based products, this center situated in Pampanga State Agricultural University explores innovative uses and improved processing techniques for tamarind cultivation. The research helps maximize its economic value and expand market opportunities.

MOLLUSK RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER

Samar State University spearheads efforts to protect and enhance mollusk populations, particularly those that hold commercial and ecological importance. The center conducts studies on mollusk reproduction and population monitoring, ensuring sustainable harvesting and conservation.

CENTER FOR ENVIRONMENTAL INFORMATICS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

The University of the Philippines Cebu is pioneering the use of sensor systems and information technology to track environmental changes and predict future impacts. This research ensures that communities and decision-makers have access to real-time environmental data.

QUEEN PINEAPPLE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER

The Camarines Norte State College is dedicated to enhancing the cultivation and processing of queen pineapples, a prized variety in the Philippines. The research focuses on improving fruit yield, disease resistance, and market expansion strategies.

BAMBOO RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER

Promoting bamboo as a sustainable resource, this center in Central Mindanao University focuses on innovative uses of bamboo for construction, furniture, and textiles. Its research supports the bamboo industry’s growth while encouraging environmental sustainability.

These 11 NICER centers demonstrate how targeted R&D initiatives can drive regional growth, address pressing local challenges, and contribute to national development. As part of DOSTv’s goal of integrating science and tourism, Science Pinas features these centers in a series of episodes that take viewers on scientific expeditions across the country. Through travel and exploration, Filipinos will gain a deeper appreciation of how science shapes the future while discovering new vacation destinations rooted in research and innovation.

