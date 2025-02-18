DOH: love your heart some more

Taking care of your heart will lower your risk for heart diseases, stroke, and other major heart problems. That’s easy love advice given by Dr. Abdullah Dumama Jr., DOH Undersecretary and concurrent DOH Davao Regional Director.

“Your heart works tirelessly with bodily systems to keep you healthy and able to live life filled with love, joy and more,” he said.

Unfortunately, the health situation here is heartbreaking for many others. DOH Davao data indicated that heart-related diseases remain to be one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity in the Davao Region since 2022.

Data from 2022 reported 3,216 deaths caused by diseases of the heart; and 2,407 deaths caused by hypertensive diseases. A total of 20,819 hypertensive diseases were reported throughout the year.

In 2023, diseases of the heart remained a leading cause of mortality in the Davao Region, accounting for 2,528 deaths. (Cerebrovascular diseases ranked second.) Hypertensive diseases ranked third with 2,031 deaths while diabetes ranks fourth with 1,349 deaths. Meanwhile, hypertensive diseases are identified to be the second leading cause of morbidity in the region with 36,856 cases reported in 2023.

DOH Davao data draws from the DOH Davao Regional Health Information System, which reports numbers from government primary health facilities (rural health units and barangay health stations) that record patients seeking health services.

Diseases of the heart refer to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels. According to the World Health Organization, more than four of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes; and one third of these deaths occur prematurely among people aged under 70.

Unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco use and harmful use of alcohol increase a person’s risk of developing heart diseases and stroke. CVDs remain the leading cause of death in the Philippines in 2022.

DOH recommends the cessation of tobacco use, reduction of salt in the diet, eating more fruit and vegetables, and engaging in regular physical activity to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. Dumama recommends small but impactful healthy habits to take care of your heart. Cessation of tobacco use, reduction of salt in the diet, eating more fruit and vegetables, regular physical activity and avoiding harmful use of alcohol have been shown to reduce the risk of CVDs.

DOH Davao works with its partners, communities and local government units to implement several interventions to prevent cardiovascular diseases. Primary care providers offer a range of services for the public seeking to check their blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, and more.

Dr. Dumama also said that constant and consistent training is conducted for healthcare workers to ensure that they are fully capacitated to provide care to individuals, ensuring that risk factors are managed and those with hypertension and diabetes are treated.

“DOH also dialogues with local leaders to explore and implement health policies that create conducive environments for making healthy choices affordable and available; these are essential for motivating people to adopt and sustain healthy behaviors,” he said.

The Philippine Heart Month has been observed every February since 1973 by virtue of Proclamation No. 1096 signed on Jan. 9, 1973. The proclamation seeks to promote awareness of heart disease as a serious and growing health concern among Filipinos. This year’s theme “Tamang Pagkain, Ehersisyo, at Disiplina Para sa Pusong Malusog at Masigla,” promotes proper diet and regular exercise accompanied by self-discipline to fight heart disease.