Iligan City Mayor Inspires at Iliganons Sa Manila Pre-Fiesta Celebration

Iligan City Mayor Frederick W. Siao

The pre-fiesta celebration of Iliganons Sa Manila brought together Iliganons from across the capital and beyond, with Iligan City Mayor Frederick W. Siao delivering an inspiring speech as the guest speaker tonight. The event, held at Greenhills, San Juan, was filled with warmth, nostalgia, and a sense of pride for the city they call home.

In his speech, the mayor addressed his fellow Iliganons with a heartfelt message, urging them to rekindle their connection to Iligan City despite living far from its borders. “While many of you have found success and new beginnings in other places, I know that your hearts still beat for Iligan City—the place where your roots were planted and your values shaped,” the mayor said.

The mayor highlighted the city’s remarkable progress, particularly in healthcare, environmental sustainability, and governance. He shared the recent achievements of Iligan, including the establishment of modern healthcare facilities such as a state-of-the-art CT Scan and Hemodialysis Unit, as well as the recognition the city has received for its excellence in business operations.

“We are not just a city; we are a symbol of resilience and unity,” he continued, emphasizing that every success in Iligan is the result of the hard work and patriotism of Iliganons. He called on his fellow citizens to remain engaged with their roots, promoting Iligan’s culture and uplifting the community from wherever they are.

The mayor’s message of unity and collective patriotism resonated with the audience, as he reminded them of their role in the city’s future. As the country heads into another election season, he urged them to choose leaders who share the same love for Iligan and the commitment to its progress.

The night was also a celebration of the Diyandi Festival, Iligan’s annual tribute to its faith and culture. The mayor noted that the festival is not only a celebration of faith but a testament to the resilience and unity of Iliganons. “Whether you are celebrating with us in person or from afar, let your hearts beat in unison with the drums of our beloved festival,” he said.

—-

About Iliganons Sa Manila Inc. (ISMI)

Iliganons Sa Manila Inc. (ISMI) is a non-profit organization that serves as a home away from home for Iliganons living in the National Capital Region and nearby provinces. Established with the goal of uniting Iliganons in Manila, ISMI has been a key player in organizing events and activities that celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Iligan City. The organization is dedicated to fostering a sense of community and solidarity among its members while promoting Iligan’s development and growth.

Throughout the years, ISMI has hosted numerous events, including pre-fiesta celebrations, cultural festivals, and outreach programs, all aimed at keeping the Iliganon spirit alive. The organization not only provides a space for camaraderie and networking but also actively participates in charitable endeavors, supporting initiatives that benefit both Iliganons in Manila and the communities back in Iligan City.

With its vision rooted in unity, patriotism, and progress, ISMI continues to play an important role in strengthening the connection between Iliganons in the capital and their hometown, ensuring that the love for Iligan endures despite the distance.

The event concluded with a renewed sense of pride and a call to action for Iliganons everywhere to continue supporting their hometown and contributing to its ongoing progress. As the mayor put it, “Together, we will continue to rise, to love, and to build a future that honors our past and embraces the promise of tomorrow.”

Viva Iligan! Viva Sr. San Miguel! Asenso Iliganon!