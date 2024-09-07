DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 September) – Senators Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Robinhood Padilla got to see for themselves what the Philippine National Police (PNP) has been doing inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in their hunt for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused.

The KOJC has cried foul on how the PNP has taken control over the KOJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City, preventing the use of the congregation’s cathedral and disrupting classes at the Jose Maria College (JMC) since the PNP’s dawn raid on 24 August 2024.

Dela Rosa and Padilla primarily inspected the KOJC cathedral, the basement of the JMC Building, the Apollo Air hangar – areas inside the KOJC compound that have been tightly guarded by policemen. KOJC members and their lawyers have been barred by the police to enter these areas where they believe Quiboloy and his cohorts are hiding in an underground bunker.

Dela Rosa chairs the “subcommittee on the privilege speech on the PNP operation in the KOJC” of the committee on justice and human rights headed by Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, which is looking into the use of “excessive force” by the PNP to capture Quiboloy and his co-accused. (Manman Dejeto/MindaNews)

Policemen guard the KOJC cathedral before the start of a Senate ocular inspection of the premises of the KOJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City on 6 sept 2024. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Senators Bato dela Rosa and Robinhood Padilla inspect a cover placed on the stage of the KOJC cathedral inside the KOJC compound in Bunhangin, Davao City on 6 September 2024. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Senator Bato dela Rosa (in white polo) looks at engineering consultants of the Office of the City Building Official of Davao City use an ultrasonic concrete testing apparatus on an alleged digging site at the basement of the JMC Building inside the KOJC compound on 6 September 2024. The reading of the concrete testing apparatus showed that the strength of concrete used to cover the alleged digging area was at 1500psi, indicating that the concrete is only a few days old and has not fully cured yet. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

KOJC workers remove lumber used to cover an alleged digging hole at the basement of the JMC Building inside the KOJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City on 6 September 2024. Found underneath the piled construction materials was an uncured concrete covering the alleged digging hole done by personnel of the PNP. MindaNews photo by MANMAN. DEJETO

Lawyer Israelito Torreon (in barong) shows Senators Bato dela Rosa and Robinhood Padilla the still uncured concrete used to cover the alleged digging hole made by the PNP at the basement of the JMC building inside the KOJC compound on 6 sept 2024. The said hole was covered with construction materials to hide it during the Senate ocular inspection of the PNP operations in the KOJC compound. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

KOJC workers upon the orders of Senator Bato dela Rosa use a rotary hammer drill to chip away the still uncured concrete covering the alleged digging hole done by PNP personnel at the basement of the JMC building inside the KOJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City on 6 September 2024. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Senators Robinhood Padilla (partially hidden, 2nd from R), Bong Go, and Bato dela Rosa inspect the Apollo Air hangar inside the KOJC compound in Buhangin, Davao City on 6 September 2024. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Senators Robinhood Padilla (right) and Bato dela Rosa inspect a gap on the fence of the KOJC compound on 6 September 2024. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa talks to PNP personnel (hidden behind the hedge) guarding the gaps of the fence of the KOJC compound nearest to the runway of the Davao International Airport on 6 September 2024. The fence was allegedly cut into several portions and was used as entrance by the PNP to enter the KOJC compound to serve the warrant of arrest against Apollo Quiboloy, et. al. on 24 August 2024. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO