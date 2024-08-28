DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 Aug)—Despite the temporary protection order (TPO) issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 on Tuesday that sent members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) celebrating what they thought was a win, the number of policemen inside the compound has remained about the same.

While some policemen were seen going out of the KOJC compound after the TPO was served, about the same number came in. On Wednesday, policemen were freely moving in and out of the compound. The only noticeable change is that KOJC members now have unrestricted access to the place.

On Wednesday, the same RTC issued a clarification that the issuance of the TPO does not prevent the enforcement of the arrest warrants against fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused—that it be done in “necessary and reasonable” manner—and thus the Philippine National Police (PNP) has continued with the search.

The Police Regional Office – 11 (PRO-11) has announced that 2,000 cops, including from other Mindanao regions, are involved in the operation to search for Quiboloy.

The KOJC, meanwhile, has complained that the PNP has transformed the compound, which hosts a cathedral and a college, into a garrison.

A MindaNews team, as well reporters from other news agencies, were allowed inside the compound Wednesday afternoon for a KOJC-initiated press conference. MindaNews took some pictures of the policemen, who were mostly resting, during the limited time journalists were allowed in. (Manman Dejeto / MindaNews)

