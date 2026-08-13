Tramline for the Farmers

About a decade after it was turned over by the Department of Agriculture in 2016, this tramline in Sitio Panigan, Brgy. Tawan-Tawan, Baguio District, Davao City remains operational and continues to carry not only produce, but also the hopes and dreams of the farming communities in Mt. Tipolog. Managed by the Mt. Tipolog Bantay Kinaiyahan Association, farmers pay two pesos for every kilo of produce they load. Every trip takes only four to five minutes, saving farmers from hours of trekking through rugged terrain. It can accommodate up to 300 kilos of produce per trip. Photographed late July 2026 by KAT PETINES RABINO / MindaNews