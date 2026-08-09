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Tagum Pie, Ato Ni Buy

By  Danilo Balucos

|  August 9, 2026 - 7:20 pm

09tradefair 1
Quality and affordability are keys to selling products but in highly competitive markets, catchy brand names and taglines attract customers. Take Tagum City, Davao del Norte’s “Tagum Pie,” one of the participants in the Kadayawan Festival Mindanao Trade Expo at Ayala Abreeza Mall in Davao City. Coupled with a clever twist on the familiar slogan “Ato Ni Buy,” Tagum Pie may further succeed in catching more buyers. MindaNews photo by DANILO BALUCOS
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