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Indak-indak

By  MindaNews

|  August 16, 2026 - 3:10 pm

16indak
Dancers perform during the Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan,” a street dancing competition and one of the highlights of the Kadayawan Festival in Davao City on Sunday, August 16, 2026. (MINDANEWS photo)
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