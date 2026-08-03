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Clear the Way!
By
Bobby Timonera
|
August 3, 2026 - 10:45 pm
A UBJP supporter clears the way inside the jampacked Binidayan gym for the entry of MILF chair and former BARMM interim Chief Minister Ahod ‘Al Haj Murad’ Ebrahim, the UBJP’s number 1 nominee, for the party’s opening campaign rally on Monday (3 August 2026) in vote-richest Lanao del Sur province. The BARMM will have its first parliamentary elections on September 14. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA |
See more pictures
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