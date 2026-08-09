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Campaigning in SGA
By
Gregorio C. Bueno
|
August 9, 2026 - 1:33 pm
Supporters install campaign materials of Akmad “Jack” Abas, commander of the Eastern Mindanao Front of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces and currently a Member of Parliament in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. MindaNews chanced upon them on Saturday afternoon, 08 August 2026 in Pikit in what used to be part of North Cotabato, now in the BARMM’s Special Geographic Area. Abas is nominee number 17 of the MILF’s political party – the United Bangsamoro Justice Party. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
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